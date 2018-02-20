Telstra Tower proposed for Valley's blackspot town

4GX Telstra tower installed at Sapphire, Korora could be similar to the one installed at Nymboida.

GETTING calls on your mobile is about to get easier in Nymboida with a proposed Telstra tower.

The new site, at 3797 Armidale Road, is part of the Mobile Black Spot Program. The proposed facility will be a 30-metre-high monopole with six panel antennas and six tower mounted amplifiers mounted on a triangular head frame attached to the top of the monopole, ancillary works including caballing and the reuse of the existing Telstra SCAX shelter to accommodate equipment internally.

Telstra say a new tower at Nymboida was highlighted as a necessity by the Federal and State governments.

In 2014, Clarence Valley Council made a submission to the Federal Government Mobile Black Spot Discussion Paper in support of alleviating black sports along major transport routes in small communities that are prone to natural disasters.

If the new tower at Nymbodia will impact you or someone you know in the area, contact Caitlan Charles at caitlan.charles@dailyexaminer.com.au