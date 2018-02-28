Telstra tower to destroy village appeal

FIGHT'S ON: A mock up of what the new Telstra tower at Nymboida will look like. You can see Brenden Stockdale's house in the background.

A HISTORICALLY rich area, Nymboida is home to a dedicated community who want to preserve the history on their doorstep.

Last week, The Daily Examiner reported that Telstra intended to build a communications tower eight metres from Brenden Stockdale's property boundary.

Now, Mr Stockdale has sent his submission off to Telstra, highlighting how the 10-storey tower will impact the historical and future value of assets in the town.

Jax, the former cafe in the old church, is one of the buildings which will be affected by the tower.

At the back of the cafe, the seating area is where the Nymboida community would meet while the cafe was open. Now, it will be harder to entice people to look at the spectacular views from the old church with the Telstra tower sitting between the church and the Nymboida River.

"The church and the cafe area hasn't operated for two years but it doesn't mean someone won't come in and want to run them,” Mr Stockdale said.

"On the weekends we would all meet there. You wouldn't have your coffee at home, you'd meet up with everyone.”

Mr Stockdale is concerned that no-one will want to run the cafe in the future.

"If the tower goes up in that spot it will ruin a future business prospect, you don't have the view of the river and valley any more, just the view of the tower,” he said.

The owner of the old church and cafe, Phil Wakeling, said the tower would have a great impact on their ability to have the church run as a cafe again.

"It's going to take away the nice village atmosphere we have here,” he said.

"We used to look down and see the river, now we will have to look past a huge tower. It will have an effect.”

A old photo of Nymboida looking at the post office from the other side of the Nymboida River. Contributed

The cafe is not the only historic building the tower will affect. Mr Stockdale's home has its own historical merit as the former Nymboida Post Office.

"The tower is incompatible and inconsistent with the rural setting,” he said.

Mr Stockdale said one woman, Katie Burns, ran the post office for 50 years and it was a big part of the history of the town.

"This is a significant fight for the whole Nymboida area and the greater region,” he said.