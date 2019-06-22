Temperatures near freezing forecast this weekend

A COOLER change is coming to the Northern Rivers this weekend with overnight temperatures dropping to single digits.

Lismore residents could wake to a cool, frosty morning with overnight temperatures expected to drop to 2C, and 1C in Casino.

Minimum temperatures wont rise much further with overnight temperatures at 3C Sunday and Monday, rising to 8C or 9C next week.

Daytime temperatures are forecast at around 17-19C across the region.

Overnight temperatures across the region are predicted to fall between 2C and 8C over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the weather situation for the Northern Rivers region was due to a high pressure system which is forecast to remain over southeastern Australia for the remainder of this week and early next week.

It is promoting cold nights inland and the occasional shower east of the Great Dividing Range, BoM said.