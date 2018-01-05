Nation set to bake in weekend heatwave

An intense heatwave is moving over Australia this weekend. Source: Bureau of Meteorology

An intense heatwave is moving over Australia this weekend. Source: Bureau of Meteorology

IT'S been a hot Australian summer so far but forecasters warn we ain't seen nothing yet.

This weekend is tipped to bring an intense heatwave across most of the country as hot and dry air moves across southern Australia, with the mercury tipped to soar past 40C in a number of regions.

Emergency services are urging people to look after the elderly and children and stay inside if possible.

Melbourne is in for 41C tomorrow with areas of western Victoria subject to fire danger alerts, while much of Tasmania, including Hobart and Launceston, is expected to reach at least 33C.

Adelaide will be a scorcher at 41C, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning parts of SA could be at a 'catastrophic' fire danger risk, which is the highest category on the scale.

Emergency services are warning Australians to prepare for extreme heat. Source: Bureau of Meteorology

Brisbane and Perth are the places to be tomorrow, with both states reaching a 'mild' 30C.

Darwin is 2C above average for this time of year and will hit a top of 32C with possible thunderstorms in the pipeline across the weekend.

A normally mild Canberra is expected to reach 36C with a rare high overnight temperature of 20C.

Then it'll be New South Wales' turn to swelter on Sunday, with above average temperatures in store for Sydney at 40C, while the western suburbs including Penrith, Richmond and Liverpool are predicted to sweat right up into the mid 40s.

There will no doubt be an army of sun bathers basking in the heat this weekend. Pic: Jenny Evans

Total fire bans have not been imposed in NSW yet but that could change as we head into the weekend.

However Tasmania is facing a state wide fire ban on Saturday with wind gusts of up to 90km/h in store.

Once the heatwave moves on next week, the next three months most of Western Australia, southwest South Australia, northern Tasmania, eastern Victoria, NSW and southern Queensland will be wetter and cooler than average thanks to a La Nina event.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued the La Nina alert, saying there is three times the normal chance of the event which generally brings above average rainfall.

The tropical Pacific Ocean is showing a typical La Nina pattern, but ocean temperatures will stay cooler than average so it is less likely to drive widespread rain.

Bondi Beach will likely look a lot like this on Saturday and Sunday. Picture: Jenny Evans

WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST

SYDNEY

Saturday: 31C, sunny

Sunday: 40C, hot and mostly sunny

MELBOURNE

Saturday: 41Cm hot and sunny

Sunday: 21C, partly cloudy

CANBERRA

Saturday: 36C, sunny

Sunday: 38C, hot and possible showers

PERTH

Saturday: 29C, sunny

Sunday: 31C, sunny

BRISBANE

Saturday: 31C, mostly sunny

Sunday: 32C, mostly sunny

ADELAIDE

Saturday: 41C, hot and sunny

Sunday: 26C, partly cloudy

HOBART

Saturday: 33C, hot and possible showers

Sunday: 23C, cloudy

DARWIN

Saturday: 31C, possible storm

Sunday: 30C, rain and possible storm