If you use these main roads, you might need to plan a little detour for the next few days
News

Temporary access to Pacific Highway access

30th Apr 2019 3:00 PM

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from Thursday night at the intersection of the Pacific and Iolanthe Street as part of the new Grafton bridge project.　

Access to Iolanthe Street from the Pacific Highway in South Grafton will be closed between 6pm and 6am nights on Thursday 2 and Friday 3 May then again on Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 May for installation of drainage, weather permitting.

Motorist will be able to access Iolanthe Street via the new intersection and access road 400 metres north of the Iolanthe Street intersection.　

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

