Temporary traffic lights at Yamba interchange

ROADS and Maritime Services advises motorists temporary traffic lights will be installed at the Yamba interchange from today.

Traffic lights will be placed at the on ramp to the highway, the off ramp to Yamba Rd and on Yamba Rd to improve safety for road workers when short traffic stoppages are required to move materials, equipment and concrete elements for the new bridge across the Clarence River at Harwood.

Repairs to the road surface will be carried out about one kilometre south of Harwood Bridge at James Creek from 6pm to 6am between August 21 to 24.

Work is continuing to build a new interchange south of Tyndale with guardrail and signs being installed about 500 metres north of Coldstream Rd at Tyndale from August 21- 23.

On Wednesday, August 23, traffic control will be in place northbound at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Chatsworth Rd at Chatsworth Island to resurface the road. Survey work will also be carried out on both sides of the highway around the Cameron St intersection at Maclean.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads.

Delays of up to five minutes can be expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.