Ten hour wait for help

RESCUE: A woman was winched off the rocks at the Iluka Bluff on Saturday morning after falling from the cliff. Westpac Helicpter

A WOMAN in her sixties had a lucky escape on Saturday morning after waiting nearly 10 hours for help after falling down a 20 metre drop from the cliffs at the Iluka Bluff.

Coffs/Clarence Command Inspecter Tony Milner said the woman fell after 10pm on Friday night.

"The female slipped on the rocks around 10.30pm Friday night, causing injury to her head, arms and legs,” he said.

"Due to these injuries she was unable to move from the area.

"She was found at about 8.30am on Saturday morning by some walkers and medical attention was sought.

"There were no suspicious circumstances.”

Insp Milner said she is being treated for a fractured elbow and a fractured scull as well as cuts and bruises.

Due to the difficult location, local NSW Ambulance paramedics and Coffs/Clarence Command officers were unable to move the woman and called in help from the Westpac Helicopter.

The woman was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital by the Westpac Helicopter medical team, who reported she had facial injuries and a possible scull fracture.

Police and paramedics assisted the medical team to stabilise the woman before she was winched into the helicopter just before 12pm.

Witnesses to the recovery said in order to fall from the cliffs, she would have had to be outside the barriers of the lookout above.

They added that it is their understanding, there is no other way to the location in which she fell than from the lookout.