The Masked Singer: Channel 10 reacts to big rumour

Channel 10 has shut down a big rumour about The Masked Singer.

There have been reports in recent days that Lindsay Lohan won't be returning as one of the judges for season two of the show.

Despite adding some much needed star power to the program, fans have been scratching their heads as to why Lohan was cast in the first place, given her knowledge of Aussie celebrities is limited.

But Channel 10's chief content officer told news.com.au today that The Mean Girls star would be back on The Masked Singer next year.

"Despite what you may have read, we will have exactly the same judging line-up and exactly the same host," Beverley McGarvey said.

All of these people will be back for season two. Picture: Channel 10

"We're thrilled that they're all coming back and you know how these things work, the more that people get familiar with each other and familiar with everything it just gets better and better because they get more comfortable. The potential upside for us next year is really exciting."

The Masked Singer has been a hit for Channel 10 but ratings have dipped a little recently with both of this week's episodes being beaten by The Block.

Some have speculated viewers are dropping off due to the calibre of celebrities who have been unmasked so far.

Last night's ratings: a Tuesday night The Block on 897,000 beats The Masked Singer on 877,000. Has the novelty slightly worn off for Masked Singer? Or is it the lack of household names under the masks so far that have people tapping out? — cameron adams (@cameron_adams) October 8, 2019

Ratings for @maskedsinger_au are down. Is it because the 'celebs' have been... ahhh, how shall we say... underwhelming? — Robert McKnight (@rob_mcknight) October 8, 2019

Despite the criticisms, McGarvey told news.com.au the masked singers would be of a similar level of fame in season two.

"The calibre of people we've got this year is probably where we'll go," she said. "We spent a bit of time looking at the Fox version and talking to our colleagues in other markets and really what is important is when the masks come off, that you are impressed by something. Either you have to go, 'Wow, I didn't think that person would do that', or, 'I didn't know they could sing'.

"Having watched, for example, a super, super famous person who can't sing, it's kinda just annoying because someone singing badly in an outfit is really just someone singing badly.

"I think that the ambition for us next year would be to cast it differently so that we were surprising people in different ways and that might be that some of them are more famous or some of them are from completely different industries."

Darren McMullen was recently unmasked as The Prawn on hit Channel 10 show, The Masked Singer. Picture: Channel 10

MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA

The question everyone wants an answer to is who will be the new MasterChef judges? Channel 10 will finally reveal the answer at its upfronts event (where it announces its programming line-up for 2020) in Sydney at noon today.

McGarvey was giving nothing away when she spoke to news.com.au, simply saying, "We will replace the three judge mentors with three judge mentors".

McGarvey said had been "phenomenally hard" to keep the identity of the new judges a secret after George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan were dumped earlier this year over a contract dispute.

She also hinted that the new judges wouldn't be the only piece of MasterChef news announced today.

"We're going to announce more than just the judges," McGarvey told news.com.au.

"We've had 11 years of MasterChef and it's been spectacularly successful for us. We are really grateful and respectful of the work that George, Gary and Matt did but it's time for all of us to move on and it's a great opportunity to refresh the show.

"I wouldn't say (we're going to) reinvent the show because the format of MasterChef is something that people really love and are connected to. What we will do next year is ensure we get the balance of new versus old right so that the format bits that people love will be there and obviously there'll be some new talent there guiding the process."

During her interview with news.com.au, McGarvey also confirmed which other Channel 10 shows would be returning in 2020 and which show has been dropped.

Who will replace MasterChef judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston?

WHAT WILL BE RETURNING IN 2020

Australian Survivor: There'll be not one but two seasons of Australian Survivor in 2020.

"The first one is All Stars which is really exciting," McGarvey told news.com.au. "We have been dying to make one but you need a certain number of contestants. We now have 100 ex-contestants to choose from so All Stars should be spectacular because these are people who have played the game before so they play a big game."

Survivor: All Stars will kick off in February and you can expect to see past contestants including: Phoebe Timmins (season one), Brooke Jowett (season one), Nick Iadanza (season one), Felicity Egginton (Season one), Henry Nicholson (season two), Mat Rogers (Champions V Contenders, season three), David Genat (Champions V Contenders, season four) and Mark "Tarzan" Herlaar (season two).

In terms of the second season of Survivor in 2020, McGarvey said: "We're not going to announce what the theme is until after All Stars has launched, but regular people can apply."

And, yes, hunky host Jonathan LaPaglia will be back for both seasons. Phew.

See you next year, Jonathan.

Also returning to Channel 10 in 2020:

• Dancing With The Stars

• Have You Been Paying Attention?

• Gogglebox

• The Bachelor Australia

• Bachelor In Paradise

• The Bachelorette Australia

• The Project

• I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

• Hughesy, We Have A Problem

• Kinne Tonight

• Five Bedrooms

• Celebrity Name Game

• Playing For Keeps

• How To Stay Married

• The Living Room

• Ambulance Australia

• Todd Sampson's BodyHack

• Bondi Rescue

• Drunk History (from Pilot Week 2018)

• Trial By Kyle (season one starts October 24).

Kyle Sandilands in Trial By Kyle, which starts soon on Channel 10.

WHAT WON'T BE RETURNING IN 2020

Sunday Night Takeaway: Chris Brown and Julia Morris's variety show has been dropped by Channel 10 with McGarvey telling news.com.au: "We don't have any plans to bring it back in 2020 at this stage."

The show struggled this year up against Married At First Sight (Channel 9) and My Kitchen Rules (Channel 7), with the season finale pulling in a dismal 254,000 viewers (five city metro).

Sunday Night Takeaway was hosted by Chris Brown and Julia Morris.

NEW SHOWS IN 2020

The Secrets She Keeps: This six-part psychological thriller is based on Michael Robotham's best-selling novel and will star Laura Carmichael, Jessica De Gouw, Michael Dorman and Ryan Corr. Set in Sydney and the Blue Mountains, it's about two women from vastly different backgrounds both with explosive secrets that could destroy everything they hold dear.

FBI: Most Wanted: This American crime drama is a spin-off from FBI and will star Aussie Julian McMahon.

The Gilded Age: This TV drama has been described as a cross between Downton Abbey and Gossip Girl. Set in New York City in the 1880s, it will star Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon.

SPORT IN 2020

Next year Channel 10 will air the Melbourne Cup Carnival, the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Other sport that will be seen on the network includes Supercars, rugby (including the Bledisloe Cup) and the MotoGP World Championship.

Ten’s racing experts David Gately, Caty Price, Peter Moody, Francesca Cumani, Michael Felgate and Brittany Taylor.

PILOT WEEK 2020

For the third year in a row, Channel 10 will be giving a handful of shows the chance to be commissioned for a full series with its Pilot Week experiment.

It hasn't yet been revealed which (if any) of the four Pilot Week shows that aired this year will be green lit for a full series.

The frontrunner is Roxy Jacenko's reality show I Am … Roxy!, which was the highest rated show from both 2018 and 2019's Pilot Weeks with 399,000 viewers (five city metro).

We don’t yet know if Roxy Jacenko’s reality show will return in 2020. Picture: Britta Campion/The Australian

What do you think of Channel 10's line-up of shows for 2020? Comment below