Ten years since 'sorry'

COMMUNITIES around the Clarence Valley will come together tomorrow to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the National Apology to the Stolen Generation.

The Clarence Valley Healing Centre in conjunction with Social Futures will be holding a celebration at Market Square, Grafton from 10am to 12noon tomorrow.

"We're going to have a range of activities, including the Us Mob Balun Ngahriga dance group, a welcome by Uncle Roger Duroux, a sausage sizzle and a lot of other activities for the kids,” Janelle Brown said.

"It's going to be a great chance for further reconciliation among communities and to help the healing process for many people.”

Since Kevin Rudd made his address to the Stolen Generation a decade ago, Ms Brown said many positive inroads had been made since the apology, citing the Healing Foundation, a national Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisation that works with communities to address ongoing trauma, as a major breakthrough.

"As a result of the Healing Centre being set up, our service has been set up in the Clarence Valley,” Ms Brown said.

"It's been really positive to be able to help our local Aboriginal communities and individuals heal from that underlying grief and trauma since the European arrival.”

"A lot of this grief is generational and you see it today in issues like dysfunctional families, incarceration and domestic violence, which are all symptoms of this underlying trauma.

"If the healing centre does nothing but highlight and educate people about this underlying grief, loss,and trauma and how to heal from it, then that's a positive step.”

However, Ms Brown said it was concerning that ten years on from the apology, the removal of Indigenous children was still occurring.

"Aboriginal children are still being taken away from families today,” she said.

"I've heard that it's worse than when the stolen generation was happening. It's a serious issue that needs to be addressed and given more support to prevent that from happening.”

In the meantime, Ms Brown is optimistic that tomorrow's celebrations at Market Square will help in continuing to foster the spirit of reconciliation.

"It's time for everyone from all different communities to just get together and celebrate.”