Tenants leave trail of destruction in rented home

A HOMEOWNER was left devastated after his rental property in Acacia Hills was trashed to the tune of about $10,000.

The homeowner, who did not want to be named, was working interstate when his tenants of 14 months stopped paying rent and answering calls.

He returned to find his property ruined.

"I've had to quit my job and come back to sort out my house," he said. The damage included a broken fridge, dishwasher, rangehood, stove, dryer and vanity unit.

One Territorian was left devastated after rogue tenants caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to his rental property. Picture: Supplied

Three internal doors were damaged and an external door was pried open with a metal bar, after the homeowner locked out the tenants.

All of their belongings were abandoned, several walls were spray-painted and damaged and at one point the tennant's horse was let inside.

"They blamed the horse for running through it," he said.

Bolts were placed into the concrete floor, a television screen was cracked and the tenants left a $5500 Power & Water bill.

The homeowner said he hadn't had problems with the tenants before.

"They were messy on the outside, I told them to tidy up but apart from that," he said.

"We've cleaned the whole joint up now. We took 13 loads of rubbish to the dump."

The man said he also had to get a trucking company to remove other rubbish.

The homeowner took to social media to share the damage, where Territorians helped him locate the tenants and offered to help with the damage.

"Thank you to everybody … for helping us out with the cleaning," he said.

"Everybody's been so helpful."

He didn't plan to rent his property out again.

"I'm fixing the house up and moving back in myself," he said.

"I definitely won't be doing it again unless its through a real estate company."

He advised people to rent their homes through a property agency.

"Go through a real estate agent," he said.

"Don't do it by yourself. And have landlord insurance."