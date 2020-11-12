Menu
Tender care needed for popular venue

Jenna Thompson
12th Nov 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE sports amenities building at Ken Leeson Oval Iluka is in need of a makeover, but first it needs someone to pick up the tender and make it happen.

Clarence Valley Council have this week announced that they are seeking interested parties to take up the principal contract to upgrade the existing sports amenities building.

This includes public amenities, additional change room facilities, and storage area.

A non-mandatory site meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 11 at 10am outside the existing amenities and canteen.

However, anyone wishing to attend must notify Council's project manager Justin Menzies via email on justin.menzies@clarence.nsw.gov.au by close of business, December 10.

In 2018 the Ken Leeson Oval received a $150,000 NSW state government grant which included regrading the field and providing much-needed irrigation.

Grafton Daily Examiner

