Tender now open to construct modern facility

A call for tenders to improve and upgrade the Grafton Regional Livestock Selling Centre was released by Clarence Valley Council earlier this month.

A call for tenders to improve and upgrade the Grafton Regional Livestock Selling Centre was released by Clarence Valley Council earlier this month.

A call for tenders to improve and upgrade the Grafton Regional Livestock Selling Centre was released by Clarence Valley Council earlier this month.

The news comes following member for Page Kevin Hogan announcing $1m of drought relief money would be spent by council entirely on the complex.

The project is expected to include significant changes to current limitations on the existing facility which has served the Clarence Valley and surrounding areas since 1970.

“Whilst the GRLSC has served the community well for an extended period, the requirements of the modern livestock industry dictate that an upgrade to the facility is required,” the documents state.

The project will include work, health and safety improvements with regard to handling livestock without directly interacting with a handler.

According to the documents, this will be achieved through improved drafting systems, loading ramps, pneumatic gates, crush, pound, single scales and overhead walkways.

This project will also extend to designing a facility which reduces the time taken to sell animals and thereby improve sales efficiency.

“Operations will be improved by increasing the number of selling and delivery pens through an innovative design where the same pens can be reconfigured from pre sale storage for smaller sale lots and post sale storage for larger delivered buyer lots,” the documents state.

Anyone interested in applying for the tender can visit the Clarence Valley Council Tenders portal.