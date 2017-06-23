Tenders open for Maclean Sports Centre

CLARENCE Valley Council has called for tenders for the management and operation of the Maclean Sports Centre following a review of their management options.

The council's open spaces and facilities manager, Peter Birch, said the contract would include the full management and operation of the indoor sports centre, including the provision for qualified staff to coordinate programs and activities as well as cleaning and minor maintenance.

"Council will assess the tenders based on a price and non-price criteria, which will include the tenderer's capability and experience, financial sustainability, operation and management, business development, environmental management practises and local content," he said.

"Tenders will open on Friday and close at 3pm on July 21. The contract for the successful tenderer will end in September 2020."

Mr Birch said there was no work planned that would affect the new management contract.

"In late 2016, council repaired the squash court walls, painted the interior and completed a number of minor maintenance items," he said.

"Renewal of painting of the external cladding and facade of the centre is planned for 2017/18, but a timeframe has not been finalised. This won't impact on the operation of the centre."

Today the Clarence Valley Council has released two options for remuneration from operating the centre - the first for the contractor to retain 100% of the centre's income and the second for a 50% sharing arrangement with council.

Mr Birch said prospective tenderers were encouraged to attend a non-compulsory tender briefing at the sports centre in Ranoch Ave, Maclean, on June 28 between 10am-noon. The briefing will include a tour of the facility.

Interim operators Valley Pool Services has been operating the centre since November last year.

Tender documents will be available at www.tenderlink.com/clarence