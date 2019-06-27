Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sachin Tendulkar (right) is suing a sporting goods manufacturer for alleged lack of payments.
Sachin Tendulkar (right) is suing a sporting goods manufacturer for alleged lack of payments.
Cricket

Tendulkar sues Aussie bat maker over unpaid millions

27th Jun 2019 2:57 PM

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar is suing an Australian sporting goods manufacturer for allegedly failing to pay him millions of dollars under an exclusive licensing agreement, his lawyers said Thursday.

Tendulkar entered into a worldwide exclusive sponsorship agreement with the Spartan Sports group in 2016 to promote Spartan's sporting goods and sportswear.

The lawsuit filed with the Federal Circuit Court in Sydney alleges Spartan failed to pay the cricketer royalties and endorsement fees and continued to use his name and image even after he terminated the agreement.

Tendulkar promoted Spartan in 2016.
Tendulkar promoted Spartan in 2016.

 

In addition to allowing Spartan to use Tendulkar's name and image on cricket bats and other goods, the cricketer attended promotional events for Spartan in Mumbai and London, the Sydney law firm Gilbert and Tobin said in a statement.

Gilbert and Tobin partner Siabon Seet said Tendulkar was claiming "substantial damages" against Spartan and its directors for breach of contract and misleading and deceptive conduct.

The suit also demands the cancellation of trademarks featuring Tendulkar's silhouette registered by one of the Spartan group companies.

The statement did not provide a figure for damages sought, but Australian media reports said Spartan, which went into liquidation last year, failed to pay US$2 million owed under the two-year agreement.

"Mr Tendulkar has made every effort possible to try to resolve this dispute with Spartan before filing his case," Seet said.

"Spartan did not take his concerns seriously and continued to use his name and likeness without his authority. Mr Tendulkar had no alternative but to take legal action." The case is due to go to trial later this year or early next year, the law firm said.

More Stories

Show More
cricket sachin tendulkar spartan sports group
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Get ready to meet your queen candidates

    premium_icon Get ready to meet your queen candidates

    News Learn more about your 2019 Jacaranda Queen and Junior Queen candidates each day

    Are you young and want to help shape the region's future?

    premium_icon Are you young and want to help shape the region's future?

    Politics Applications are open for the new Regional Youth Taskforce

    Future of Glenreagh pool decided

    premium_icon Future of Glenreagh pool decided

    Council News Council voted on the fate of the community facility yesterday

    GALLERY: Aircraft open day takes flight

    premium_icon GALLERY: Aircraft open day takes flight

    News Plane aficionados were spoilt for choice at Wings and Wheels