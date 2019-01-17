The only man that can cure tennis cancer

Nick Kyrgios is the latest player to have a dig at Lleyton Hewitt.

The proposed summit between the warring parties in Australian men's tennis is an admirable concept.

But it's unlikely to staunch the cancerous antipathy flowing through a once unified cohort - or completely solve a string of complex issues.

It's more likely the entrenched views of the combatants will be aired, disputed and noted - but what will change?

Offence is seemingly given and taken in equal measure among the Australian men, a far cry from 2016 when there was such unity even the French marvelled at the Australian esprit de corps.

Tennis Australia's director of performance Wally Masur is a thoroughly decent and smart operator.

The Australian Open has been overshadowed by in-fighting

He is familiar with the byzantine nature of the current issues involving Lleyton Hewitt, Bernard Tomic, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Nick Kyrgios and others.

He has been around the block as an owner-operator (player), enjoyed success in coaching and human resources (Davis Cup captaincy) and now works in corporate management (TA).

As diplomatic and effective as Masur is, there is only so much he can impact.

Unlike the days of amateurism when players relied on federation support, contemporary players have infinitely more freedom.

With a review already underway into TA's high performance and participation department, TA should investigate Darren Cahill's availability.

If luring the world's best coach back into the Australian tennis fold means shifting heaven and earth, it needs to be done.

TA's chief tennis officer Matt Dwyer, with the approval of chief executive Craig Tiley, should make Cahill's recruitment a priority.

Cahill's portfolio of coaching success is unparalleled.

Hewitt, Andre Agassi and Simona Halep all reached No 1 and won grand slam titles under Cahill.

The South Australian's superior tennis expertise coupled with an extraordinary ability to latch onto individual quirks - and not judge them - is only part of his skill set.

Is Darren Cahill the man to fix things at Tennis Australia?

Placed alongside Hewitt in a capacity of influence, Cahill would be an incredible addition to the Australian game.

He, along with other significant figures such as Pat Cash, has worked internationally for years as coach and commentator.

He is no longer coaching after ending a successful partnership with Halep.

Cahill remains passionate about Australian tennis - and its people.

Cahill has a good relationship with Hewitt. He has been mentoring Kokkinakis and gets on with Kyrgios and Tomic. The list goes on.

It's time to bring 'Killer' back into the fold.

Not just because of the current tumult, but because of the foundations he can lay for future generations.