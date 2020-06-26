Tennis NSW launches brand new tournament series

Baez Nielsen in the mens final of the North Coast Tennis Championships at Grafton last year.

TENNIS :The next generation of tennis starts can look forward to a new tournament series this year as they aim to rise up the ranks.

Tennis NSW announced the new tournament series yesterday, that will accommodate players of all ages.

“Tennis NSW is excited to announce that it will launch a new tournament series for both junior and senior players across New South Wales this July,” Tennis NSW said.

“The Tennis NSW Super Series will commence on July 5 at various venues in NSW. The tournaments will be split into a juniors and seniors event that will enable competitive match play opportunities for players of all abilities.”

Tennis NSW said while the tournament will create more competitive pathways, it will also give amateurs a chance to earn a Universal Tennis Rating.

“What is unique about these events is that they are the first of its kind in NSW, with the introduction of UTR, the most accurate global index of tennis skill available to players,” it said.

“UTR rates every tennis player regardless of age or gender. This allows for players to understand their level of skill and performance better and allows tournament organisers to ensure that players are matched based on level based play. Over 1.6 million players from across 200 countries have a UTR, including our very own World No. 1, Ash Barty.”

Tennis NSW CEO Lawrence Robertson was pleased to announce the series as communities around the country try to find their way out of the COVID-19 rut.

“With the current temporary suspension of all TA sanctioned tournaments, the team here have worked tirelessly in recent weeks to put something in place for those who enjoy competitive play,” Robertson said.

“We have been watching the growth of UTR for some time and now feels like the right time to make full use of it in delivering a new competitive experience for our players across NSW.

“The NSW Super Series will cater for both junior and senior players and I’m delighted that NSW are the first state to launch a series of events aimed at this level of player.”

For further information on upcoming tournaments, Tennis NSW urged players to contact them via email at p.marcu@tennis.com.au.