Astonishing tennis miracle is unheard of

THE fat lady had warmed up the vocal chords, stepped on stage and was a millisecond away from hitting her first note before Tara Moore snatched the microphone away and told her to sit back down. She wasn't done yet.

The lowly-ranked British tennis star recorded the most extraordinary win of her career in a match against Frenchwoman Jessika Ponchet, becoming the ultimate comeback queen as she rose from the dead to do what nobody in their right mind saw coming.

The world No. 479 was facing the prospect of copping a double bagel after losing the first set 0-6 and going down 0-5 in the second, no doubt preparing to bomb out of the opening round of the International Tennis Federation World Tour event in Britain. Down 30-40 at 0-5, Moore was one point away from a crushing defeat.

But a stroke of luck followed by the mother of all chokes from Ponchet set the scene for a comeback worthy of a Hollywood movie.

Tara Moore is the comeback queen.

Facing match point, Moore hit a smash that clipped the net and just touched the line, taking the game to deuce. She then held serve for the first time and somehow dragged the set to a tiebreak, which she won 9-7.

Moore didn't stop there. She maintained the rage and charged through the third set to claim the most incredible 0-6 7-6 6-3 victory.

On social media Moore joked about not calling the result a comeback. We think "miracle" is probably more apt.

Lololol 🙂🙃🙂🙃 never in doubt #dontcallitacomeback — Tara Moore (@TaraMoore92) 9 April 2019

After reaching the second round of Wimbledon in 2016 where she just missed out on upsetting two-time grand slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova and reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 145 in 2017, Moore's career has taken a tumble.

Injuries and form slumps have seen her ranking tank and the 26-year-old has been very much out of the spotlight.

But the astonishing win over Ponchet may be the kick-starter Moore needs to turn her fortunes around and she'll be hoping another positive result is coming her way when she faces either Yana Morderger or Elena-Teodora Cadar in the second round in Sunderland.