Star’s biggest serve comes off the court

There was more disappointment for Johanna Konta in the first round of the French Open.

There was more disappointment for Johanna Konta in the first round of the French Open.

TENNIS star Jo Konta branded the British press "b*****ds" after another French Open flop.

Konta's wretched Roland Garros run of never winning a main draw match continued as she lost 6-4 6-3 to world No. 93 Yulia Putintseva - her fourth first round defeat in a row in Paris, The Sun reports.

And the British No. 1 said repeated questions about her record at the clay grand slam were not helping her bid to break her duck.

Asked if she felt external pressure, Konta said: "Well, you guys can answer this for me, then.

"Let's say for a few years your pieces of writing have just been c**p every time when you come into Roland Garros. Right? Just c**p.

"And then your colleagues start to say, 'You know, you really suck around that time.' And that happens, you know, for a few years.

"How would you guys digest that, and would you feel any sort of … lingering kind of, 'Oh, you know what? I want to prove these b*****ds wrong,' but, you know, it's just kind of lingering there?

"So it's not something I would like to buy into, and I don't think I do.

"However, you guys don't make it easy."

Konta was way off the pace.

But Konta made it easy for her opponent by spraying 32 unforced errors around the court in a poor display.

She admitted: "I don't think it helps anyone's preparation if the linger around it is like, 'Oh, she hasn't done well there before.'

"But, again, I have felt success here before through qualifying and coming through that.

"And, actually, out of my four main draw matches that I've played here, this is probably the one I'm most disappointed in terms of the level that I played.

"So … this one is a bit harder to take in that way.

"But I would like to think that I'm still more in control of kind of my tennis and my career than any sort of superstition coming into any tournament."

Konta was at least in good company when it came to shock defeats.

Reigning champion Jelena Ostapenko served 13 double faults and made 35 more unforced errors on her way to a 7-5 6-3 humbling by world No. 67 Kateryna Kozlova.

Earlier in the day Venus Williams lost 6-4 7-5 to world No. 85 Wang Qiang. It is the first time in the 37-year-old's career that she has fallen at the first hurdle in two consecutive grand slams.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission