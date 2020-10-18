Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wallabies crumble as All Blacks secure comfortable Bledisloe victory
Wallabies crumble as All Blacks secure comfortable Bledisloe victory
Rugby Union

Wallabies crumble as nightmare run continues

by Nic Savage
18th Oct 2020 3:53 PM

Eden Park remains an impenetrable fortress for New Zealand, with the All Blacks securing another victory in Auckland.

After a promising start to Sunday afternoon's Bledisloe contest, the Wallabies crumbled in the second half to lose 27-7 in front of 46,049 spectators.

A trio of tries immediately after the interval ensured New Zealand's unbeaten record at Eden Park would extend past 26 years.

The Wallabies will now need to win both Rugby Championships matches against New Zealand on home soil to reclaim the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2003.

More to come…

Watch every match of the 2020 Bledisloe Cup Live & On-Demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly

The second Bledisloe match will kick-off on Sunday at 2pm AEDT, and can be watched on Fox Sports, Network Ten and Kayo.

Originally published as Tension after menacing Bledisloe biff

More Stories

all blacks beldisloe cup editors picks rugby union sport wallabies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police investigate forest camera thefts

        Premium Content Police investigate forest camera thefts

        Crime Rural Crime squad looking for information over thefts in forest south of Grafton

        'It was pretty bad': Massive brawls in Ballina and Casino

        Premium Content 'It was pretty bad': Massive brawls in Ballina and Casino

        News Two cops hit with bottles in rough and violent night

        68yo man pinned under car in work accident

        Premium Content 68yo man pinned under car in work accident

        News Ambulance, helicopter called to treat injured man

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Respectful risk brings rewards

        Premium Content SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Respectful risk brings rewards

        News Chris Sparks said that there is much risk in our life, but we need to be able to...