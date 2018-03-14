Teppan Mate nails fusion

FROM the sizzle of the produce being placed delicately onto the hot plate, to the crunch of the chef's knife slicing through the fresh vegetables, to the inviting aromas circulating, Teppan Mate Japanese Bar and Grill gives diners a sensory overload.

The restaurant has been in The Courtyard at Grafton Shoppingworld for about three years and built a good reputation in the Clarence for fresh, delicious and quick cuisine.

It's currently rated third out of 62 restaurants in Grafton from voters on TripAdvisor.

Restaurant co-owner Ariel Sogung Lim said everything is cooked right in front of diners.

"On beautiful stone, people can see all the processes and all the fresh produce while it is all cooked. It's so much more fresh and clean,” she said.

The restaurant mixes Japanese cuisine with Australian culture and offers a variety of tastes.

Mrs Sogung Lim said Teppan Mate made Japanese takeaway food easy.

"You probably wouldn't find a Japanese restaurant in Grafton...we are the only one in Grafton,” she said.

The name of the restaurant is from the Teppan hotplate in the middle of the restaurant.

"Mate is something Australian and Teppan is from Japanese,” Mrs Sogung Lim said.

She said the most popular dish they are serving on the menu is pork belly.

"It's really unique...people are worried about the fatty pork belly, our meat has been really cut so it's not too fatty,” Mrs Sogung Lim said.

"The sauce with it is really good. You can have it with sweet soy or hot spicy sauce, with the spicy pork belly is really popular here,” she said.

"It's really good.”

Teppen Mate is a family-run local business, with all staff members of Mrs Sogung Lim's family: "My mum and my dad and cousin as well”

She said the restaurant planned to add more dishes to the menu.

"So visitors can choose from all different varieties.”

The Teppan Mate Japanese Bar and Grill offers take-away and dine-in, and diners can opt to sit in front of the hotplate or in the alfresco courtyard.