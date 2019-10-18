Tequila Mockinbird going for Jacaranda Basketball threepeat

BASKETBALL: The 53rd annual Jacaranda Basketball Competition tips off tomorrow with 35 teams going head to head across seven different grades for supremacy on the hardwood at the Grafton Sports Centre.

Reigning champions Tequila Mockingbird will be back to defend their title and challenge for a whopping fourth men's A grade gong in five years, while Let It Rain will be returning to contest the A grade women's competition.

Grafton Vikings committee member Pat Hagan said there was some uncertainty over the availability of the full Grafton Sports Centre but business would go ahead as usual.

"There was a bit of confusion with the PCYC construction going on but we've made arrangements to have the four courts available,” he said.

The tournament has had a place in the hearts of basketballers from right around the country and Hagan is looking forward to another edition..

"The carnival usually attracts 500 or 600 people. We have a guy come from Adelaide every year and I'm mixed up with a team that come from the Sunshine Coast for it so it's got a pretty big pull,” he said.

"It's got a good reputation because it has lasted so long. A lot of these types of tournaments faded out in the 1990s but this one has withstood the test of time. It doesn't look like going anywhere and PCYC will be backing it when they come in.”

GAME DAY: The competition tips off at the Grafton Sports Centre at 7.20am tomorrow.