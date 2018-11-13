Murder victim's family offer to help abused woman

THE family of Teresa Bradford, the Pimpama woman stabbed to death by her abusive husband after he was released on bail, has reached out to the terrified wife of a bikie who wrote to the Premier pleading for help.

Ms Bradford's mother Dale Shales has left contact details and a message of support with the Hearts of Purple DV support group after reading the Gold Coast Bulletin's report on the woman's letter to Annastacia Palaszczuk asking for her to intervene.

"I'm thinking of you. My prayers are with you. I'm here if you need us," Ms Shales says in her message.

Domestic Violence Red Rose Rally at Norm Rix Park, Labrador - Dale Shales (mother of Teresa Bradford and Member for Mudgeeraba Ros Bates Photo: David Clark

Ms Shales has previously urged all politicians to support a new law to put tracking devices on serial domestic violence offenders.

Ms Bradford was murdered by her estranged husband, David Bradford, on January 30 last year at their Pimpama home after he was released on bail, despite having punched and choked her in a vicious attack in late November in 2016.

Hearts of Purple chief executive officer Michelle Beattie, who spoke to Ms Shales, said the support group would provide help for the young mother as it continued to fight for much-needed reforms of the DV system.

Discussions about DV reforms - Shadow Minister Ros Bates with Dale Shales whose daughter Teresa Bradford was tragically murdered. Pics Tara Croser.

The charity group raises funds to assist victims, providing clothes and food, and also can obtain expert security advice.

In her letter to the Premier, the young mother wrote that she feared she would "be the next Teresa Bradford" after her bikie husband was given bail despite facing multiple charges including rape and attempted strangulation.

The Premier's office responded that the case was "heartbreaking" but no government could intervene in the judicial process.

The Pimpama crime scene. Photo: Regi Varghese

The initial reaction to the email was to advise the woman to contact triple-0 before it was "sent for urgent action to relevant government departments", including police and prevention of domestic violence.

A spokesman for the Premier told the Bulletin: "A basic tenet of our society is that courts and governments are separate. All a government can do is make sure perpetrators face justice and victims are supported."

Ms Beattie said she was stunned by the response from the Premier and her office.

Police officers at the scene of the murder suicide at a house in Matas Drive, Pimpama, Gold Coast.

"Her response to me was absolutely disgusting - just call triple-0," she said.

"It's sad the Government can't do more, won't do more. I just scratch my head.

"There's a lot more work (on reform) that needs to be done. We need a full overhaul of the system.

"I wish I could get some crime scene photographs. I'd throw them in the Premier's face."

LNP shadow minister for women and Mudgeeraba MP Ros Bates called on the Government to conduct a thorough survey of all women let down by the system.

Ms Bates urged the Government to introduce the LNP's policy of a one-stop shop where victims could quickly access support services.

Under the $4.35 million plan, centres would be created at the northern Gold Coast and Townsville.

The support network initiative is modelled on a similar service operating in the United States

which includes prevention programs focused on healthy relationships, a 24-hour bilingual crisis hotline, emergency shelters and legal support.

Ms Bates said she had the support of Gold Coast frontline DV staffers in calling for a women's safety audit.

"Women need to be asked the question if they are getting crisis resolution. All they are getting at the moment is a crisis response," she said.