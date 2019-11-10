'Terminator' Tahlia makes it two in a row

BMX RACING: SHE has a laser-like focus when she's lined up, waiting for the gate to drop when racing.

Last night, local BMX superstar Tahlia Marsh couldn't help smiling when thinking about her results this year.

Even when she's asked to pose like her newly-found nickname, "The Terminator”.

"I'm not sure why they call me it,” she said with an awkward laugh.

While the name might not sit well, her results show otherwise, with a run of wins that push her higher and higher in the sport.

Those wins helped Marsh to the 2019 Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year award at last night's dinner, and Marsh couldn't hide her delight at winning the award for the second year in a row.

Junior Female Sportsperson of the year Tahlia Marsh. Adam Hourigan

"I was winning a lot of my early races, and then I went to nationals, and I won and got second it my category, and that was an awesome highlight,” Marsh said.

"Then I went to worlds and got to the semi-final in my ages group and third in cruiser, and that was the biggest highlight, and it kept getting better.

"Then I won state titles, and rider of the year, and now I've won something tonight, so it just gets better.”

Marsh now competes against elite competition to push her, and she said the bigger jumps and standard makes it "a bit scary”, but she hoped that training and practice would make it easier.

As for the future, Marsh is keen to keep trying her best and see how she progresses as the competition gets more serious.

"I'm just definitely going out and trying my best and having fun,” she said. "If you don't love it, there's no point doing it.”

Judging by the smile on her face, she loves it. And she'll be back for more.