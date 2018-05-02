Terrible driving linked to certain star signs

Zodiac signs have been linked to good and bad drivers.

EVER notice your driving record is worse than others? Or perhaps you have one friend who always seems to be slapped with speeding fines? It could have something to do with your star sign.

Australian car sharing company GoGet tested 100,000 of their members over a million trips to determine which signs were the least and most likely to get busted breaking the law on the roads.

And it turns out Librans, born between September 23 and October 23, were the best behaved behind the wheel with the least overall fines per thousand members over 2017.

Librans also proved the least likely sign to speed, which is the most common offence.

According to the data, the naughty zodiacs came up as Leos and Pisces', who were the worst traffic offenders with the first and second most amount of fines per thousand members.

Leos were also around 40 per cent more likely to get busted than Librans, with 42.7 fines issued to those who belong to the 'fire sign' per 1000 members.

Pisces' copped 38.3 fines, Aries' fell just behind with 37.9, while Virgos were slapped with 36.7.

GoGet also crunched numbers of its members to determine which star signs were most and least likely to commit certain offences.

Sagittarius' were second best behaved to Librans, receiving 31.2 fines, while Capricorns got 32.4 and Geminis 34.3.

A spokesman for GoGet said the research should serve as a reminder to people to drive safely.

"This research is fun, but if you find some truth to the results, use it as an excuse to be a better driver," the spokesman said.

"It's always good to remind ourselves to drive safe."

STAR SIGNS MOST AND LEAST LIKELY TO OFFEND

RUN A READ LIGHT

Most likely: Pisces

Least likely: Virgo

MISS A FINE PAYMENT

Most likely: Leo

Least likely: Scorpio

SPEED

Most likely: Leo

Least likely: Libra

PARK IN NO STOPPING ZONE

Most likely: Pisces

Least likely: Gemini

ILLEGALY DRIVE IN A BUS LANE

Most likely: Libra

Least likely: Taurus