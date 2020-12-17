Menu
Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis reflect on the Pacific Highway upgrade being open.
News

“TERRIFIC DAY”: Seeing the light at end of highway

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@news.com.au
18th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
THEY may have been in the background of the announcements, but for the area’s two local members, there was a moment in time to reflect on the highway project at the official opening yesterday.

“We’ve been waiting for this for decades, and now we’ve got a safe Pacific Highway from Hexham to the border. It’s all we ever wanted,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“In the city, they spend billions of dollars to save 10 minutes on a daily commute, we spend billions of dollars to keep people safe, and families safe.

“It’s a terrific outcome and a terrific day.”

A press conference including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, deputy PM Michael McCormack, premier Gladys Berejiklian, deputy premier John Barilaro and local members Kevin Hogan and Chris Gulaptis for the official opening of the Pacific Highway redevelopment. Photos: Adam Hourigan
Member for Page Kevin Hogan, whose electorate spans the entire length of the highway upgrade from Ballina to Woolgoolga, said that it had been an exciting time to watch the highway section completed.

“It’s a wonderful piece of engineering … and this was always about reducing fatalities,” he said.

“We deserve it, and we got it as we should.”

There was an added benefit Mr Hogan said as he drove the highway often visiting the electorate.

“I’m still getting everywhere early, I’m never early to anything, now I’m early to everything because I leave at the same time and I’m there twenty minutes early.”

A press conference including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, deputy PM Michael McCormack, premier Gladys Berejiklian, deputy premier John Barilaro and local members Kevin Hogan and Chris Gulaptis for the official opening of the Pacific Highway redevelopment. Photos: Adam Hourigan
Earlier fronting the media pack, Mr Hogan said already they were seeing the benefit of the highway.

“Fatalities on the Pacific Highway are already at multi-decade lows, so that’s what we are celebrating today,” he said.

“The jobs that were created when it was being built are great, and the fact that this makes us closer to the rest of the world for the tourists to get here and for our businesses to get their goods and services out there that’s great too.

“This is a wonderful, historic, significant day in our community.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

