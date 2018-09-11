Terrifying carjacking leads to 'disappointing' end

Bianca Morley is trying to regain some "normalcy” after her stolen car was found burnt out after she was car jacked on one of Nambour's main streets.

A TERRIFYING ordeal came to a disappointing end for a single mother, whose stolen car was found burnt out hours from home.

Bianca Morley's Mazda 3 was taken in broad daylight on one of Nambour's main streets on August 31, and was found in Gatton yesterday, set alight with the numberplates switched.

"I'm feeling really disappointed that whoever has stolen the car couldn't have just dumped it and left it in one piece so I could have got it back and still been able to use it," Ms Morley said this morning.

A friend has started a GoFundMe page with an $8000 goal to help Ms Morley buy another vehicle.

Ms Morley's personal identification, house keys, wallet, money, personal belongings and children's car seats were in the vehicle, which was uninsured.

She previously told the Daily the incident occurred at 12.30pm while her keys were in the ignition to crank the air-conditioning as she stood nearby, waiting for her nanna to finish shopping.

Two men were caught on CCTV entering the vehicle and driving off.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman today said investigations into the vehicle theft and damage were ongoing.

Following the incident and a number of other recent offences, Nambour police officer-in-charge Gary Brayley last week said property crime continued to occur in Nambour and surrounds as police pushed the "lock it or lose it" message.

Senior Sergeant Brayley said community members needed to take more responsibility for their property, homes and cars to help reduce crime across his district which includes Nambour, Woombye, Mapleton, Coes Creek, Burnside, Diddilibah, Yandina and Bli Bli.

"Houses are left unlocked, valuables are left in sight of offenders... in cars and houses," Snr Sgt Brayley said.

"Motor vehicle keys in open places in houses are easily accessible (leading to) an increase in unlawful use of motor vehicles where cars have been stolen from properties.

"Our message is if people can lock up their valuables, including houses, their cars and things that are sought after by criminals, we would like to think there would be a reduction (in offending)."

Since the incident, full-time University of the Sunshine Coast nursing student Ms Morley has been housebound, unable to study or take her two daughters to school without help from friends and family.

"I feel so very lucky to have such an amazing family and friend network who have supported me through this ordeal, and been here whenever I have needed them and have set up the GoFundMe page to help," Ms Morley said.

"I am still so very thankful for the community support that I have received throughout this process.

"What's next is I try to save for a replacement car, which goes a small way to getting our lives back to some sense of normalcy.

"I'm aiming to return to university next week."

To support Bianca, visit gofundme.com/single-mum-car-replacement.