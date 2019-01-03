Terrifying moment armed man attempts to steal car

THE terrifying moment an armed man attempted to steal a car in Parkwood last month has been captured on CCTV.

Between 12.55am and 1.15am on December 4, 2018 a 22-year-old man was cleaning his silver sedan at a car wash when a red hatchback drove past, and a male passenger got out.

The man, dressed in shorts and hooded jumper and armed with a screw driver, approached the man and demanded for the car keys.

Police have released CCTV of a man and a car they are seeking in relation to the armed robbery of another man at a car wash at Parkwood in early December 2018.

Police say the victim refused to hand over his car keys and the offender then went to the driverâ€™s side window, leaned in and stole a phone.

The man then fled back into the red hatchback which drove away.

He is described as caucasian, aged in his early 20s, 165cm to 170cm tall, wearing a distinctive white with dark coloured camouflage patterned hooded jumper, a cap, dark coloured shorts and thongs.

Anyone who recognises the man, or the red hatchback, is asked to contact police on 131 444.