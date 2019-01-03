Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Stolenn car
Crime

Terrifying moment armed man attempts to steal car

by Michael Saunders
3rd Jan 2019 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE terrifying moment an armed man attempted to steal a car in Parkwood last month has been captured on CCTV.

Between 12.55am and 1.15am on December 4, 2018 a 22-year-old man was cleaning his silver sedan at a car wash when a red hatchback drove past, and a male passenger got out.

The man, dressed in shorts and hooded jumper and armed with a screw driver, approached the man and demanded for the car keys.

Police have released CCTV of a man and a car they are seeking in relation to the armed robbery of another man at a car wash at Parkwood in early December 2018.
Police have released CCTV of a man and a car they are seeking in relation to the armed robbery of another man at a car wash at Parkwood in early December 2018.

Police say the victim refused to hand over his car keys and the offender then went to the driverâ€™s side window, leaned in and stole a phone.

The man then fled back into the red hatchback which drove away.

He is described as caucasian, aged in his early 20s, 165cm to 170cm tall, wearing a distinctive white with dark coloured camouflage patterned hooded jumper, a cap, dark coloured shorts and thongs.

Anyone who recognises the man, or the red hatchback, is asked to contact police on 131 444.

cctv editors picks footage gold coast moment parkwood

Top Stories

    SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: 50+ activities for kids to do

    premium_icon SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: 50+ activities for kids to do

    Whats On Get the kids off their electronics these school holidays, with this comprehensive list of fun activities for them to do!

    Drivers ignoring signs prohibiting Brooms Head beach access

    premium_icon Drivers ignoring signs prohibiting Brooms Head beach access

    News Motorists still driving on beach despite boom gate being installed

    NSW Police launch new Dob in a Dealer campaign today

    NSW Police launch new Dob in a Dealer campaign today

    Crime Members of the public urged to help in fight against illicit drugs

    Dropping Finch was the wrong move for Australia

    premium_icon Dropping Finch was the wrong move for Australia

    Cricket UNDER fire opener was better spent in middle order.

    Local Partners