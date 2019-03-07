Terrifying moment mum confronted by sword-wielding maniac

A MAN armed with a sword and knife has carjacked a mother and her two young children in Brisbane.

Police are the hunting 24-year-old who attacked the family as they delivered an errand in Chermside West about 4.30pm yesterday.

Witnesses said the ordeal on Sambar Close looked like something out of a "Hollywood" movie.

"A guy screamed up the street, opened the door and started screaming at her. He had a sword in one hand and a knife in the other," nearby resident Karen Fuller told the Courier Mail.

"He made her open the door and get her kids out. He started throwing in three black canvas bags of maybe stolen (property) or drugs.

"Then he jacked her car... and left her and the two children standing there in the street."

The woman's car - a white 2008 Ford Focus hatchback with Queensland registration 775 YNH - has not been found.

The man had earlier threatened two cops with the knife when they confronted him stealing from Loganholme shopping centre about 12.30pm.

The man fled in an orange station wagon to Chermside West where he carjacked the unsuspecting mother.

Ms Fuller said the woman had remained very calm during the incident in a possible attempt not to provoke him

"It looked like on the video he was on an ice bender. He was as high as kite," she said.

"I think she was in shock … it was all over in 30 seconds."

Ms Fuller's high definition security camera system captured the incident and she's passed on the footage to Queensland Police.

"It could have taken a Hollywood picture," she said.

"The knife and the sword is pretty graphic."

Police are now hunting the culprit who is alleged to have targeted an elderly couple at a home in Sherwood with a knife while demanding money on Monday.

The couple refused and the man fled in a waiting vehicle believed to be the orange station wagon stolen from Hillcrest on March 2.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate the man who has been witnessed driving dangerously at high speed and may pose a danger to the public.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the man's whereabouts not to approach him but to contact triple-0 (000) immediately.