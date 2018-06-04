Menu
Anindilyakwa Rangers in the NT find a flatback turtle stuck in a net.
Australian beaches dumping ground for Asia

by CHELSEA HEANEY and GRACE HEATHCOTE
4th Jun 2018 7:15 AM

REMOTE Territory beaches are becoming the unintended dumping ground for waste from foreign countries and the commercial fishing industry.

Indigenous rangers are reporting sharp spikes in the amount of plastic and ghost nets found along the Top End coastline.

Thamarrurr Rangers land and sea manager David Curmi said they had been retrieving an increased amount of plastic in Wadeye.

He said a lot of the plastics had Indonesian writing on them.

Mr Curmi said there had been a shift in the amount of rubbish flowing in from overseas during the wet season.

"With the monsoon storms from November till March, the amount of debris is four or five times (more) than usual. And it is largely Indonesian; a lot of the debris had Indonesian writing," he said.

Sea Country project facilitator at the Dhimurru Aboriginal Corporation, Luke Playford, said they had also noticed a steady increase in the amount of debris washing up on North East Arnhem Land beaches.

He said the corporation had been working on the beaches of the protected area for 18 years: "We have noticed the nature of the debris has changed over time to being mainly debris of a commercial fishing nature, to more recently being predominantly of foreign domestic plastic items."

