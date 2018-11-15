Terror at sea as kayaker attacked by 4m tiger shark

File photo: A kayaker was reportedly knocked off his boat by a 4m tiger shark this morning at Caloundra.

A KAYAKER had a lucky escape this morning after he was "attacked" by a shark on the Sunshine Coast.

Lifesavers on jetskis rescued a man off Moffat Headland at Caloundra just before 6.30am after he was knocked off his kayak by a 4m tiger shark.

A Surf Live Saving Queensland spokesman said, according to the kayaker, the shark "slammed" into his kayak and sent him flying.

The shark kept hold of the kayak as the man swam back to it, biting a chunk out as it released the craft.

When the man was back on the kayak, he called for help on his radio. But the shark continued to circle under water, but didn't attack again.

The man told surf life savers his kayak was punctured and could have sunk.

When surf life savers helped the man get to shore at Kings Beach, paramedics assessed him. He had no injuries, but appeared to be suffering from shock, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The SLSQ spokesman said the rescue "was a great example of the work life savers do outside of the flags".