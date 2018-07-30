Terror plotter ‘planned public attack’

Agim Kruezi is facing sentencing in Brisbane Supreme Court for preparing or planning for a terrorist act and preparing for incursion into a foreign state.

A WOULD-BE Logan terrorist who bought a rifle, machete and items to make Molotov cocktails was planning a public attack on police officers who canceled his passport, stopping him travelling to Syria to fight with rebel forces, a court has been told.

Agim Kruezi, 25, is today being sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court after pleading guilty to charges of foreign incursion and preparation for terror acts charges.

The court heard despite being custody since his 2014 arrest, alongside co-accused Omar Succarieh, the Australian-born Albanian man remains firm in his extremist Muslim beliefs.

"There is no suggestion that he has had a change in his beliefs, which motivated the offending," crown prosecutor Lincoln Crowley told the court.

Kruezi, who was aged 21 when arrested, was originally charged with 12 more offences, which have been dropped.

The court heard Kruezi had originally made arrangements to travel to Syria and illegally fight with a rebel group in early 2014, which is the subject of the first charge.

He later pledged his support to ISIS.

The court heard Kruezi has his passport cancelled shortly before arriving at the airport on March 9, 2014, to travel to Kosovo with plans to border-hop into Syria and meet Omar Succarieh's brother.

Kruezi got married several days before his flight was set to take-off because his partner was "expecting he would be going to Syria and would not return", the court heard.

"The defendant believed he and other Muslims had a religious duty to fight... and this provided part of the motivation fro his offending," Mr Crowley said.

Several days after finding he could not travel to Syria to fight, Kruezi bought a bow and arrow as and "expression of his anger toward authorities", the court was told.

Mr Crowley told the court Kruezi then "planned to carry out an act to kill random, innocent people in a public place and ultimately die as a martyr in that attack".

The crown allege he told another person: "The day after I lost my passport I went straight out and bought the bow. I was so pissed off I just went out and bought the bow".

The man later travelled to Sydney to meet with extremists and bought a $2,000 rifle with the money he had saved to travel to fight in Syria.

Police found the loaded rifle in a draw, along with hundreds of documents of ISIS propaganda, when they raided his home.

Kruezi also bought machetes, 10L of petrol and agitatedly attended 12 stores around Logan looking for glass bottles and corks to make Molotov cocktails in the days before his arrest in 2014, the court heard.

Mr Crowley said Kruezi planned to meet the police officers who cancelled his passport in a park before executing a plan to kill them.

He said the plan was still in its infancy but this did not make it any less serious because he had the support of a "group of like-minded Muslims in Sydney".

"He still has the support of others who were able to equip him and get him ready to carry out that act...," Mr Crowley said.

"... When you look at the circumstances the inference to be drawn is that this was imminent."

The crown prosecutor said Kruezi had "a radical and extremism view of his religion, Islam, which he was motivated to carry out acts hat can be described as violent jihad".

The court also heard in August 2014, Kruezi asked an associate about plans for an attack at Parliament House in Canberra and was heard during a phone intercept saying "cutting someone's head off is the most humane way to kill someone".

He also told a friend the abduction of schoolgirls in Nigeria by Boko Haram "was a legitimate tactic of war" and tried to radicalise an undercover police officer, the court heard.

His mother said when she saw Kruezi in the dock this morning: "He's my son, I'm not crying, I'm emotional."

The sentencing hearing continues.