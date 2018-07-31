Terror plotter bought weapons for attack

He was stopped by customs officers and prevented from boarding the plane.

A QUEENSLAND man obtained 10 litres of petrol to create molotov cocktails and bought a bow and arrows after being prevented from travelling to Syria to fight with a terror group.

Agim Kruezi is being sentenced in the Supreme Court in Brisbane for preparing for incursion into a foreign state and preparing or planning for a terrorist act.

Prosecutors believe Kruezi was planning to "kill random, innocent people", and to attack police officers who thwarted his bid to engage in hostile activities overseas.

Kruezi attempted to travel to Syria to fight with al Qaeda-affiliate Jabhat al- Nusra in March 2014, via Kosovo and Turkey.

His passport was cancelled, forcing him to turn his attentions to an attack on home soil and he purchased a hunting bow and arrows the day after his incursion plot failed, the court was told on Monday.

"He purchased the bow and arrows as an expression of anger towards authorities at being prevented on going to Syria," crown prosecutor Lincoln Crowley said.

He later purchased 10 litres of petrol before travelling to several shops including Ikea and Spotlight, attempting to buy glass bottles and cork stoppers suitable to make molotov cocktails.

Shop assistants described him as "agitated".

His actions led to police raiding his home in September 2014 where they found an ISIS flag pinned to his wall, a loaded rifle, two machetes and two balaclavas.

The court heard a "religious duty" was behind his offending.

Kruezi had expressed support for Jihad and martyrdom, and had told others he believed the Australian government's laws against foreign incursion was "oppressing Muslims", according to the Crown.

He also described Boko Haram's kidnapping of 200 girls in Nigeria as a legitimate tactic of war, said "dogs are in our countries killing our brothers and sisters" and expressed a desire to burn down a pub.

Kruezi wanted to meet police officers who cancelled his passport in a park, with Mr Crowley alleging he intended to kill them.

That Kruezi's terror plot appeared "unsophisticated" and he didn't have an expressed target didn't make his offending less serious, the prosecution argued.

Kruezi pleaded guilty to the incursion and terror-plotting charges, but 10 other charges against him were withdrawn during a June court hearing. He appeared handcuffed wearing an taqiyah (skullcap) in court on Monday, seated in front of a group of supporters.

After he was brought into the prisoners' dock, a woman said: "He's my son. I love you. I'm not crying. I'm emotional."

Kruezi has been behind bars since being arrested alongside Omar Succarieh in a series of counter-terrorism raids in September 2014.

Succarieh attempted to aid Kruezi's bid to travel to Syria by putting him in contact with his brother Abraham, who was fighting in the Middle Eastern country.

Succarieh was sentenced to four-and-a-half years' jail in November 2016 after he pleaded guilty to covertly sending money to anti-Assad regime forces in Syria. The sentencing hearing continues.