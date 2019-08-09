Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mustafa Dirani has been jailed.
Mustafa Dirani has been jailed.
Crime

Terror plotter sentenced to jail

by AAP
9th Aug 2019 3:19 PM

A "DEEPLY radicalised" Islamic State supporter who helped a confidante source a gun to murder police accountant Curtis Cheng has been jailed for at least 21 years.

Mustafa Dirani, 26, was found guilty at his New South Wales Supreme Court retrial in March of conspiring with others in 2015 to do acts in preparation or planning for a terrorist act.

Mr Cheng was fatally shot in the back of the head in October 2015 by 15-year-old Farhad Jabar outside the Parramatta police headquarters.

Jabar was killed at the scene.

 

Mustafa Dirani has been jailed.
Mustafa Dirani has been jailed.

 

Justice Peter Johnson on Friday jailed Dirani - the fourth man to be sentenced over the crime - for 28 years with a non-parole period of 21 years.

The judge rejected a defence submission that Dirani travelled to various places in convoy with the confidante on the day of the shooting in order to have lunch.

Dirani refused to stand while being sentenced.

RELATED: Why Alpha Cheng can't hate the 'boy' who shot his father in cold blood

 

The Cheng family.
The Cheng family.

 

He was arrested by officers from the Joint Counter Terrorism Team and the Middle Eastern Organised Crime Squad in November 2015 when officers swooped on a car in Sydney's northern suburbs.

Dirani, from Marsfield, had been under police investigation for at least a year and has previously been spoken to by police.

During his trial, it was revealed that Dirani posted images online of police officers being executed just days before Mr Cheng was shot.

 

The Curtis Cheng Centre in Parramatta — it was renamed in honour of the late police accountant. Picture: AAP
The Curtis Cheng Centre in Parramatta — it was renamed in honour of the late police accountant. Picture: AAP

 

The vile images, which appeared to show guns being held to the heads of police, were shared in a private WhatsApp chat group.

The court was shown a video that Dirani allegedly posted of himself addressing "all the pigs out there" and threatening "we're coming for you".

More Stories

court sentencing curtis cheng terror attack terrorism

Top Stories

    Drug supply syndicate uncovered by double-murder probe

    premium_icon Drug supply syndicate uncovered by double-murder probe

    Crime FIVE men have been arrested over an alleged drug supply syndicate, which was uncovered by a strike force investigating the death of two bikies in a fatal crash

    YOUR SAY: Endless opportunity for river fun

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Endless opportunity for river fun

    Opinion Readers have plenty of fantastic ideas to better utilise the river

    Why are the number of fish weighed in dropping off?

    premium_icon Why are the number of fish weighed in dropping off?

    Fishing Weigh-ins down, but fish numbers are up. Why is this so?

    VIDEO: Dramatic footage of Grafton drug raids

    premium_icon VIDEO: Dramatic footage of Grafton drug raids

    Crime Broken glass, shouting, dogs barking heard as police swoop on house