TEST DRIVE: First impressions of Grafton’s modern new bridge

FIRST LOOK: Drive over the new Grafton Bridge

WELL folks, there's no more looking in the rear view mirror. From this day forth motorists have two choices to cross the Clarence River at Grafton.

Like many, I took the liberty to cross the new bridge at the first opportunity yesterday, to get a feel of this new life behind the wheel atop the city's largest ever infrastructure project.

As a roadworker removed the last of the signs, I rolled through the green light, and onto the approach, ready for a world of new experiences as I glided up the gentle veering rise behind four other vehicles including an ambulance.

The smooth ride offers new views of the old bridge, which can now be fully appreciated as an historical monument, especially with the network of footpaths opening up an expansive area for pedestrians.

At the roundabout near Bunnings, I turn full circle behind someone also doing his token first lap, and re-enter from the city's new entrance.

The new Grafton bridge opened to traffic on Thursday, 12th December, 2019.

First impressions count. Gone is the confusing network through crumby streets and a bendy bridge, replaced with modern simplicity, touching down into a CBD that could be any normal regional centre with its Tafe on the left and a monstrous shopping centre; the clocktower beyond serving as the first notable landmark to welcome our visitors directly onto Jacaranda Avenue. Far more hospitable.

Heading back down Villiers St, to the original bottleneck at Fitzroy St, the usual traffic turning right off the bridge is much less constant. I can safely turn right and then cross into the left lane to return to work without the daily dread of traffic whizzing up the outside lane.

Upon first glance, it gets my tick of approval.

So, will it prove to be the ultimate solution to Grafton's traffic problems? Or will they just be diverted elsewhere?

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the immediate impacts of this bridge. How did it affect peak-hour traffic this morning? How was the old bridge zipper-line compared to yesterday?