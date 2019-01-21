Pucovski looks the real deal

Will Pucovski is one of Australia’s great hopes. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Ian Healy's son Tom popped in to keep wickets at Australia's training session on Monday but it was not a routine case of a youngster mixing with his idols.

Not when, at 22, he is two years older than Australia's Test match debutant Will Pucovski.

But there is a twist.

Healy, though an older player, has a deep-seated respect for Pucovski which comes from watching him from close range.

The two were teammates in 2015 on Australia's under-19 tour of England.

Tom Healy keeping behind Will Pucovski at Allan Border Field. (Peter Wallis)

"I had never met him until that tour but I will always remember the first time I saw him bat,'' Healy said.

"It was at a practice session at Loughborough Uni and it was just the way he set up and held the bat. I thought, 'this guy is a bloody good player.' You could tell straight away.

"You just knew he was going to score runs. He had a solid presence about him. He was pretty quiet on tour but is a great bloke. He has not got a bad bone in his body.

"Even at training today when I said g'day to him he was very welcoming.

"He is very technically correct which allows him to be good all around the ground.

"That is why he makes big scores. Because he scores at 360 (degrees) and bats time. That is what a good technique enables you to do.''

Pucovski is one of Australia’s great hopes. (Peter Wallis)

Pucovski, who seems set to debut for Australia against Sri Lanka at the Gabba on Thursday, had his first training session as an Australian player at Allan Border Field.

Former Test player Kepler Wessels, who said last week Australian batsmen were losing their grip on the "Australian'' technique of crisp leg-side play, general stillness and prudent decision making outside off stump, would have enjoyed Pucovski's net session.

His leg-side work was very strong, his footwork bold to the slow men and, most significantly, he left the ball quite well outside off-stump, a significant skill in Gabba Tests where often the most important shots are the ones not played.

One of his few false moments in the nets was a skied pull shot which prompted him to grunt in frustration.

But he looks solid in build and technique.

Australia's selectors have had their eye on Pucovski for several years and hope he will become their anchorman of the next generation.

