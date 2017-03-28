Test piles going in for Harwood Bridge

Test pile being driven for the new bridge over the Clarence River at Harwood.

THE next stage of the Harwood Bridge has begun this week with large structures appearing on the build site.

A test piling operation is being carried out near River Street, Harwood for the new bridge across the Clarence River as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

Piling is used to create a stable foundation for bridges, structures and buildings by transferring the weight of the structure deeper into the underlying rock.

The test pile will confirm the capacity and performance of the proposed bridge support structures for the 1.5 kilometre long bridge. The pile is in the process of being driven 57 metres into the ground by a 110 tonne impact hammer. Work is expected to be completed by the end of next week, weather permitting.