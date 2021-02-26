Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The site of the train derailment at Nana Glen on February 25.
The site of the train derailment at Nana Glen on February 25.
News

Test results back after train crash diesel spill

TIM JARRETT
2nd Mar 2021 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

There appears to be more good news from the site of last week’s train derailment after the EPA confirmed test results yesterday.

The Environmental Protection Agency has been on hand to assist emergency services and Australian Rail Track Corporation since a 1500m long goods train derailed last week, spilling an estimated 11,000 litres of diesel into the environment.

DON'T FORGET: Activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

Yesterday, a spokesperson for the EPA confirmed test results carried out in water courses in the area “came back clear” for oil and grease.

NSW Fire and Rescue shot dramatic aerial footage of the freight train derailment on Thursday at Nana Glen, west of Coffs Harbour.
NSW Fire and Rescue shot dramatic aerial footage of the freight train derailment on Thursday at Nana Glen, west of Coffs Harbour.

While the results were from a relatively small sample size, the organisation had previously noted that with the heavy rains and localised flooding, much of the diesel had been dispersed, ensuring its impact was lessened.

Initially there were concerns for its impact on the Orara River, which many people in the Coffs Harbour and Clarence Valley areas rely on for drinking water and agricultural purposes.

While the clean up is ongoing, the results represent yet another positive sign after initial reports shortly after the crash indicated the situation could have been far worse.

READ MORE: ‘Not every day we get a train in our backyard’

There were five carriages containing dangerous goods on the derailed train and it took some time for Fire and Rescue NSW to confirm they were not among the 16 which had jackknifed and suffered extensive damage.

Zone Commander for Mid North Coast Fire and Rescue superintendent Rod Chetwynd said they were “fearing catastrophe” in those initial stages of recovery, as flash flooding prevented access to the site. 

artc environmental protection agency epa fire and rescue nsw nana glen train derailment
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Car of The Year revealed

    Car of The Year revealed
    • 2nd Mar 2021 10:22 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daily Catch-Up: March 2, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: March 2, 2021

        Weather Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        JAILED: Serial traffic offender’s shocking rap sheet

        Premium Content JAILED: Serial traffic offender’s shocking rap sheet

        Crime Thought his girlfriend was in labour when he stole and crashed car

        REVEALED: When and where our frontline workers will get jab

        Premium Content REVEALED: When and where our frontline workers will get jab

        Health Dates have been announced for the arrival of vaccine hubs in regional areas, as...

        IN COURT: 18 people facing Grafton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 18 people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Find out who is appearing in Grafton criminal court today