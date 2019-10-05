TESTING TIMES: short course a challenge for skiers

UNCOVERED: The wraps have come off Darren Maguire's new-look Superman, which will have its first outing in Grafton this weekend. Darren has won the main race five times.

SKI BOAT RACING: Skiers will bear the brunt of the new short-course Bridge to Brushgrove ski boat race finale tomorrow, according to owner of five-time winner Superman, Darren Maguire.

Maguire has just taken the wraps off the latest iteration of the Superman series for the weekend's racing and says he doesn't know what to expect with the new format.

Instead of racing the 108km loop from the Grafton to Harwood bridges, the boats will do two loops of a course between Grafton and Brushgrove.

"The main change is it's going to be harder for the skiers,” he said.

"Even for the first boats away from the first quarter of the race, they're going to run into the rollers from the other boats. That's going to test the fitness and skills of the skiers.”

He said the rougher conditions would most likely lead to slower times.

"I'm not sure what it's going to mean for us,” he said.

"We've got basically a new crew, so it's going to be a case of suck it and see.”

He said the new boat could handle anything the course threw at it.

"We've gone with the new Mercury factory engines, pretty much like everyone else,” he said.

"Basically they run on pump fuel and they're pretty reliable.

"We've wound it up pretty much as far as it will go ... see if it makes a difference in this race.”

Race organiser Mark Stephenson said things were looking good for the 2019 event, with a welcome increase in the number of competitors.

"We've actually finished up with more competitors than we did last year,” he said.

"The sport seemed to be on a slow decline, so for the numbers to go up for us this year has really bucked the trend.”

Stephenson said it was great to see competitors like Maguire and Superman return to defend their title.

"Superman's won it five times in recent years, so they're definitely the team to beat again,” he said.

"But they've got a really good crew against them in Arkham Asylum.

"They only beat them by a couple of seconds last time and I know they're confident of going one better this time.”

Stephenson hoped the short course was a one-off.

"If we can get more than 70 competitors it's worth going back to the old course,” he said.

"It's just a matter of us getting those numbers again.”

He said race organisers had to deploy a lot of buoys at the lower end of the course.

"Basically it comes down to 'is it worth making the effort',” he said. "If we get 70 or more boats it is and we can dig deep and set up the course for them.”