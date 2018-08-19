TPJ wants Broncos to maintain the rage

TEVITA Pangai Jr has challenged the Broncos to not fall back into their comfort zone as they continue the fight to cement their place in the top eight.

The Brisbane forward was instrumental in his side's much-needed 38-18 victory over the Rabbitohs on Thursday night, with the win keeping their finals hopes alive.

But Pangai Jr has urged the Broncos to not get too far ahead of themselves, claiming it was that attitude that put their top eight spot at risk in the first place.

Before the win over South Sydney, Brisbane suffered back-to-back losses to bottom eight teams the Bulldogs and Cowboys, which disrupted the hard work they had put in over the previous month.

Pangai Jr said that lapse should serve as a warning.

"We can't enjoy the win too much," he said.

"We can be happy but not content. It's been an inconsistent year.

Pangai Junior has been in top form this season. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images.

"We've been riding the highs too high, and riding the lows too low. We enjoy the wins too much.

"If we can find a balance where we can create good habits and focus on our preparation, we can hopefully make the eight this year."

Winger Corey Oates echoed Pangai Jr's sentiments and said consistency was key for the Broncos as they turned their attention to the Roosters and Sea Eagles to complete their regular season.

"We had such a good run but we've had an up and down month after that," he said.

"To lose two games like that back-to-back is tough. We wanted to show (against South Sydney) that we still can play that style of footy and mix it with the top teams.

"We have to back it up week-to-week. You can't play one game really good and then play like we have the last two weeks. It's about discipline and ball control, it's as simple as that."