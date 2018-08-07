'Texan CIA taxi driver' part of homeless man's defence

COURT: A man has told Gympie Magistrates Court he has been unlawfully detained and interviewed by the CIA.

COURT: A man has told Gympie Magistrates Court he has been unlawfully detained and interviewed by the CIA. Arthur Gorrie

FORMER Australian Prime Minister John Howard and an alleged Texan CIA taxi driver were part of the information presented to Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday in the case of a homeless man granted bail on public nuisance and bail breach charges.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair told Daniel Paul Seymour the court needed a report from Gympie Hospital because "I am presently unable to determine if you have a mental health disorder."

Mr Sinclair also allowed Mr Seymour, 71, to call Gympie's Six Mile Rest Area home as a bail condition while the report was prepared.

Another requirement was a "proviso that you should keep to yourself" and "don't cause nuisances to people and sear and carry on."

"I could be the next King of England," Mr Seymour said, claiming a right to free speech in calling another person a "poof," on the grounds that Mr Seymour said the other man was "homosexual."

"It wasn't a public nuisance, it was freedom of speech," Mr Seymour said from the dock. "I think it's making a mountain out of a molehill."

The court was told police were called on August 3 to the rest area, after a complaint about Mr Seymour's behaviour.

Mr Seymour told the court he had been interviewed by the CIA.

"I just got out of the psych ward and was picked up by a cab driven by a Texan from the CIA, who also mentioned former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

"I know this sounds absurd but truth is stranger than fiction.

"I had been illegally kept in a psych ward for about six weeks and given medication which played with my mind," he said.

Mr Sinclair adjourned the case to next Monday.