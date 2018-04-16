Text Me's next run will send a message to his trainer

Grafton trainer Greg Howells, pictured with 2015 charge Coastal Gem, expects a good run on Monday from Text Me, in the last at Grafton.

CLASS 3 HCP: Grafton trainer Greg Howells will get a good idea how his "problem child”, Text Me, is travelling after the last race at Grafton today.

The five-year-old gelding is either an "honest performer” or a "problem child” for the experienced trainer, who relies on jockey Craig Franklin to get the best from him.

"Craig has him for 95 per cent of his track work and racing,” Howells said.

"He's been back from injury for couple of weeks and rode a winner at Warialda, so you could say the break's done him some good.”

Howells said Text Me had been an enigmatic performer.

"I've had him for two preparations,” he said.

"In his first prep he beat the championship winner from Sydney at Grafton and had two wins and two seconds from seven starts.

"In the second prep he went s--t. He had four races and went nowhere, so we spelled him for five months.”

He said despite trips to the vet and chiropractor, the horse did not improve.

But like his jockey, the break appears to have done some good, with Text Me placing fourth last start.

"He was unlucky not to run a place from a wide barrier,” he said. "But he's never been lucky with the draws, he's used to running from the carpark.

"Monday's alley is not as wide, but it's not what you'd call a good draw. With a bit of luck in the run, he's a good chance in this.”

Howell said the run on Monday in race eight, the Crown Hotel Motel Class 3 Handicap 1206m, would be a good indication of what he could expect this preparation.

"When he's in form and has a bit of luck he's a real honest performer,” he said.