Thanasi Kokkinakis in action at Australian Open qualifying.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Kokkinakis out to prove point in qualifying

by Leo Schlink
8th Jan 2019 3:10 PM
Thanasi Kokkinakis concedes he has a point to prove to selectors after reaching the second round of Australian Open qualifying.

Snubbed for a wildcard, the South Australian responded in spirited fashion by taking a crucial first set towards the main draw with a gritty 6-2 7-6 (7-4) victory over Egyptian Mohamed Safwat.

Triumphant over Roger Federer last season, Kokkinakis was overlooked for a discretionary wildcard as selectors rewarded Alex Bolt, Marc Polmans and Alexei Popyrin.

"I was a little disappointed I didn't get it (wildcard), but it is what it is," the former world No.69 said.

"I'm trying to keep to myself and do what I need to play.

"I know I'm good enough to qualify but I'm taking it one match at a time.

 

Thanasi Kokkinakis plays a backhand against Mohamed Safwat.
Thanasi Kokkinakis serves against Mohamed Safwat.
"There are a lot of good players in qualifying, so I'm taking nothing for granted.

"Everybody's fighting for a spot. They didn't fly all this way for nothing."

Coached by Joel Kerley and mentored by Darren Cahill, Kokkinakis barrelled nine aces and clubbed 31 winners but converted only three of 12 break points.

"It was a tricky," Kokkinakis said.

"I started off very well. I think I had break points in every single game in the second.

 

Jaimee Fourlis fell in the first round of Australian Open qualifying.
"On the one hand it's good because I'm creating opportunities, but on the other hand, I've got to capitalise on them."

Kokkinakis next faces Austrian Sebastian Ofner.

Sydney teenager Rinky Hijikata lost 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 6-3 to Japan's Hiroki Moriya as Blake Ellis fell 3-6 6-0 6-3 to German Dominik Koepfer.

Melbourne's Jaimee Fourlis was also a first-day casualty, falling 6-4 6-2 to American Christina McHale.

australian open 2019 tennis australia thanasi kokkinakis

    Local Partners