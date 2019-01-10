Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thanasi Kokkinakis is just one win away from qualifying for the Australian Open main draw. Picture: Getty
Thanasi Kokkinakis is just one win away from qualifying for the Australian Open main draw. Picture: Getty
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Lone survivor: Kokkinakis flying qualifying flag

by Leo Schlink
10th Jan 2019 3:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Thanasi Kokkinakis has moved to within touching distance of the Australian Open main draw as local qualifying hopefuls withered at Melbourne Park.

The former world No.69 advanced to the final round with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win over Austrian Sebastian Ofner to be the only survivor of the 10 Australian male qualifying entrants.

Overlooked for a discretionary wildcard, Kokkinakis will play either Canadian Peter Polansky or Slovenian Blaz Rola for a main draw slot.

He twice rolled his ankle against Ofner and was forced to dig deep in the second set, coming from behind to snare the tiebreak.

Isabelle Wallace, who conquered Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki in the opening round, was dumped 6-3 6-2 by Dutchwoman Richel Hogenkamp.

Lizette Cabrera also exited with a 6-4 6-3 loss to Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure.

Of the 12 Australian women who started out in qualifying, four remain â€" Astra Sharma, Kaylah McPhee, Olivia Rogowska and Naiktha Bains.

More Stories

australian open 2019 tennis tennis australia thanasi kokkinakis
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Shark spotted in shallow water at Minnie Water

    premium_icon VIDEO: Shark spotted in shallow water at Minnie Water

    News 'I grew up in Grafton but live in London now, back for the holidays so it's something to show my UK friends who already think Australia is mental.'

    • 10th Jan 2019 3:30 PM
    Celebrate McLachlan Park upgrade with sunset picnics

    premium_icon Celebrate McLachlan Park upgrade with sunset picnics

    News Riverside picnics will launch remodelled park

    Traffic clears after car carrier collision

    Traffic clears after car carrier collision

    Breaking Traffic in both directions has been impacted by crash

    Local Partners