Roger Federer returns to Thanasi Kokkinakis. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Aussie wild about shocking upset over tennis great

by Jai Bednall
25th Mar 2018 8:27 AM

WILDCARD Thanasi Kokkinakis held his nerve in a third-set tie-breaker to record a stunning upset of Roger Federer at the Miami Open.

The 21-year-old Australian posted the best win of his injury-interrupted career to move into a round of 32 matchup against Spain's Fernando Verdasco.

Federer took the first set 6-3 before Kokkinakis claimed the second by the same scoreline.

Kokkinakis - ranked 175 in the world - won the breaker in the third set 7-4 to eliminate the defending champion.

The defeat will cost Federer the number one ranking. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who regained the number one spot in February after winning the title in Rotterdam, needed to reach the quarter-finals to remain at the summit.

Thanasi Kokkinakis is a rising star.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
miami open roger federer thanasi kokkinakis
