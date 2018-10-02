'Thanks for giving me Christmas' prisoner tells magistrate

EXCLUSIVE: An ice addicted dad from Mackay is due out of prison by late November after adding several more entries to his "deplorable" record of property crime soon after his parole finished.

James Charles Brown fronted Mackay Magistrates Court from the dock in custody on Friday.

The 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to five charges, including two counts of entering premises with intent - relating to Brown smashing his way into United Chemists Andergrove and Mount Pleasant Tavern to steal a variety of items.

Those offences, in which bottles of alcohol was stolen from the tavern and miscellaneous items from the chemist, were reported to Mackay police on September 27.

Brown used a brick to brute force his way into the tavern and an unknown implement to enter the chemist in a similar fashion, the court was told.

Police officers evidently wasted no time in bringing Brown before the court to face the music.

On Friday, Brown also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a police requirement to stop a vehicle (at Windmill Crossing, Mount Pleasant, in which he crossed double lines on to the wrong side of the road), stealing (linked to a $110 petrol drive-off) and disqualified driving.

After being shuffled into the courtroom from Mackay Watch-house by a police officer, Brown chatted quietly to family members sitting in the public gallery as he waited for Magistrate Scott Luxton to begin his sentencing hearing.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore said Brown's offending was a continuation of his "deplorable" record, which was touched on during the hearing.

"He's got a number of offences of a like nature, your honour," he explained.

"(Brown) was sentenced in the Mackay Magistrates Court on February 26, 2018 to a number of enter premises, unlawful use (of a vehicle) and burglary offences, for which he received a sentence of 18-months imprisonment. That was aggravated, certainly, by virtue of being on parole.

"In December of 2017, he was sentenced to eight months imprisonment to two enter premises and a a stealing offence. Again, your honour, it had the additional feature of being committed on parole."

Regarding the latest offences, Act Sgt Elmore noted Brown did "plead guilty at the first possible opportunity".

Despite Brown's prior record, the prosecutor added it was "certainly open to your honour to set a parole release date as of today, to give the defendant a longer period of supervision".

Still, he pushed for an "actual term of imprisonment", in which Brown would spend time behind bars.

Soon after, defence solicitor Danny Yarrow, of Legal Aid Queensland, stepped up to make submissions relating to his client, described as "a relatively young man".

"When he was 18 years of age he was introduced to methamphetamine (ice) by an associate. He instructs that the abuse of methamphetamine has been his downfall," he said.

"Certainly, he did use at the time of this offence. He wasn't thinking clearly."

Police officers had tracked Brown down "through the use of a (particular) car", Mr Yarrow added.

Mr Yarrow said his client had "worked on boats" for more than a decade and has a solid work history.

Brown was said to have shown an "extreme level of remorse, or at least cooperation" for pleading guilty as soon as he was charged with the offences.

Summing up, Mr Luxton did take Brown's pleas as a clear "expression of remorse" and, as usually occurs, Brown's sentence was reduced.

He said Brown's offending was more prolific in 2012-13 and did "cease for a significant period of time".

Mr Luxton handed down a nine month overarching prison term, but ordered Brown's release on parole on November 27.

Brown was fined $1000, ordered to pay his victims about $710 restitution (all transferred to SPER).

"Thanks for giving me Christmas," Brown said to the magistrate as he was led from the room.