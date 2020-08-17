Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
5- Profit Plan beats My Bro Bob in race 4 at the Grafton Greyhounds. Photo: Adam Hourigan
5- Profit Plan beats My Bro Bob in race 4 at the Grafton Greyhounds. Photo: Adam Hourigan
Greyhounds

Thanks Nelly leads the charge at the dogs

Daryl 'Albert' Gleeson, sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
17th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GREYHOUNDS: Grafton Greyhounds race tonight at our second last meeting before closing down for track renovations. How ironic would it be that I have made my best bet tonight in one of the most consistent greyhounds in the last few years to race at Grafton in Thanks Nelly. Drawn box one in Race 6 The GDSC Masters over 305m this little bitch is lining up for start number 113 in tonight's event.

Do not worry about all the starts and how she is going. Thanks Nelly beat the nearly unbeatable Greb’s Drinking on Thursday at Casino in a quick 23.33. Not many dogs can beat Greb’s Drinking over there and the little Mitch Northfield-trained bitch certainly deserved her win. Rapid Blaze drawn in box four for Trevor Rice is the obvious danger to Thanks Nelly but she would have to cross the red tonight which I do not think she can do.

On tonight's card as well we have two heats of a Ladbrokes 1-4 Red Dog series with the final set down for our final meeting next week. In these heats we will see two very promising litter mates in Perfect Nangar for Crag Gardoll then Nangar Freedom line up in Race 5 from box one for Dave Irwin. Firstly, Perfect Nangar, who has box seven in his heat, looks to have a great chance after having just the four starts for three wins. Wins at Grafton in 23.05 and Casino in 23.15 has Perfect Nangar certain to start a short priced favourite tonight.

On to Race 5 and we see the Dave Irwin-trained bitch certainly appearing to have a great chance for this box one draw. Nangar Freedom, a new addition to the Irwin kennel, had her last two starts at Casino running second and third to some very smart dogs in a Ladbrokes series. In the heats Nangar Freedom chased home the flying Mitchell Street running a good 23.56 in getting beat. Then in the final Nangar Freedom chased home the flying Jeff Ahern Burnt Ends and Mitchell Street again, this time running a good 23.42.

Tonight, from this perfect box one draw, Nangar Freedom looks as though she will go straight on the bunny and make herself a big hope in next week’s final. Jimary Star drawn in box three looks the danger for Mal Ross and if he can run his 23.21 he scored in winning two runs ago he will certainly keep Nangar Phantom honest tonight. Even Payment Time for Leslie Green is a capable bitch on her day and a win from her would not surprise.

Tonight's Top Grade Event the Georges Tree Service NG certainly sees a very tough race to find the winner. I have tipped the Terry Jordan-trained Lyndan Picture to return to the winning list. A winner here at Grafton in 23.07 back in February and a close second to Hootin Annie in 23.12 two runs ago here, if Lyndan Picture can somehow find an inside run at the first turn I think he can win tonight's race at fair odds.

The consistent pair of Hootin Annie and Freddy’s Home drawn in box two for Leon Cunningham and Kenny Staines are 23.20 dogs on their day and as I said previously this race is very tough to pick. In Race 8 tonight The Ladbrokes Cash in Stakes over 305m I think the Manny Antonelli trained Sail Alone can return to the winners list. With the consistent record of 28 starts for six wins Sail Alone would only have to run up to his PB of 17.67 to win tonight's event.

The first of 11 races tonight begin at 6.20pm and the last is 9.50pm.

TIPS FOR THE WEEK

RACEMAXINE GLEESONALBERT GLEESONMANNY ANTONELLI
1

Typhoon Sammy

Trixie Valley

Bokarm Billy

Bokarm Billy

Typhoon Sammy

Trixie Valley

Typhoon Sammy

Trixie Valley

Bokarm Billy

2

El Roller

Double Bonus

Bokarm Mick

Double Bonus

El Roller

Bokarm Mick

Pat’s Angel

El Roller

Double Bonus

3

Pass The Sauce

Kiarni Joe

Mac Zephyr

Ducati Blue

Manny Said

Pretty Paws

Pass The Sauce

Mac Zephyr

Pretty Paws

4

Perfect Nangar

Jimary Passion

Slipping Away

Perfect Nangar

Jimary Passion

That Fella

Perfect Nangar

Jimary Passion

Slipping Away

5

Nangar Freedom

Jimary Star

Battle

Nangar Freedom

Jimary Star

Freaky Picture

Nangar Freedom

Jimary Star

Battle

6

Thanks Nelly

Betty Boo Bonus

Eggshells Cloud

Thanks Nelly

Rapid Blaze

Tobacco King

Thanks Nelly

Ebony Sands

Mr Chaos

7

Hootin’ Annie

Freddy’s Home

Kalang Beach

Lyndan Picture

Hootin’ Annie

Freddy’s Home

Hootin’ Annie

Freddy’s Home

Kalang Beach

8

Sail Alone

Jet Black Beach

Stigmatize

Sail Alone

Jet Black Beach

Stigmatize

Sail Alone

Jet Black Beach

Stigmatize

9

One Valley

Badger’s Delight

Mixed Bag

One Valley

Badger’s Delight

Winlock Pete

One Valley

Badger’s Delight

Mixed Bag

10

Sail Bye

Bowie Bonus

Star Helen

Bowie Bonus

Zanti Gracie

Sail Bye

Star Helen

Bowie Bonus

Sail Bye

11

Telling Porkies

Fernando Marks

Dixie Louise

Speedy Lu Lu

Fernando Marks

Telling Porkies

Fernando Marks

Dixie Louise

Speedy Lu Lu

BEST BETPerfect NangarThanks NellyNangar Freedom
EACH WAYBokarm BillyBokarm BillyHootin’ Annie
grafton greyhound racing club grafton greyhounds grafton greys ladbrokes
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'BEST THING EVER': 20 years on, Layla meets her hero

        Premium Content 'BEST THING EVER': 20 years on, Layla meets her hero

        Offbeat She’d heard the story a million times, but a meeting with policeman who delivered her was worth the wait.

        Clarence Valley’s dodgy drivers named and shamed

        Premium Content Clarence Valley’s dodgy drivers named and shamed

        Crime From getting caught driving while disqualified until 2054 to dangerous police...

        Grafton Redmen snap losing streak

        Premium Content Grafton Redmen snap losing streak

        Rugby Union After going down in their past four games, the Grafton Redmen came up with a...

        Daily Catch-up: August 17, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: August 17, 2020

        Weather Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!