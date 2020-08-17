Thanks Nelly leads the charge at the dogs

GREYHOUNDS: Grafton Greyhounds race tonight at our second last meeting before closing down for track renovations. How ironic would it be that I have made my best bet tonight in one of the most consistent greyhounds in the last few years to race at Grafton in Thanks Nelly. Drawn box one in Race 6 The GDSC Masters over 305m this little bitch is lining up for start number 113 in tonight's event.

Do not worry about all the starts and how she is going. Thanks Nelly beat the nearly unbeatable Greb’s Drinking on Thursday at Casino in a quick 23.33. Not many dogs can beat Greb’s Drinking over there and the little Mitch Northfield-trained bitch certainly deserved her win. Rapid Blaze drawn in box four for Trevor Rice is the obvious danger to Thanks Nelly but she would have to cross the red tonight which I do not think she can do.

On tonight's card as well we have two heats of a Ladbrokes 1-4 Red Dog series with the final set down for our final meeting next week. In these heats we will see two very promising litter mates in Perfect Nangar for Crag Gardoll then Nangar Freedom line up in Race 5 from box one for Dave Irwin. Firstly, Perfect Nangar, who has box seven in his heat, looks to have a great chance after having just the four starts for three wins. Wins at Grafton in 23.05 and Casino in 23.15 has Perfect Nangar certain to start a short priced favourite tonight.

On to Race 5 and we see the Dave Irwin-trained bitch certainly appearing to have a great chance for this box one draw. Nangar Freedom, a new addition to the Irwin kennel, had her last two starts at Casino running second and third to some very smart dogs in a Ladbrokes series. In the heats Nangar Freedom chased home the flying Mitchell Street running a good 23.56 in getting beat. Then in the final Nangar Freedom chased home the flying Jeff Ahern Burnt Ends and Mitchell Street again, this time running a good 23.42.

Tonight, from this perfect box one draw, Nangar Freedom looks as though she will go straight on the bunny and make herself a big hope in next week’s final. Jimary Star drawn in box three looks the danger for Mal Ross and if he can run his 23.21 he scored in winning two runs ago he will certainly keep Nangar Phantom honest tonight. Even Payment Time for Leslie Green is a capable bitch on her day and a win from her would not surprise.

Tonight's Top Grade Event the Georges Tree Service NG certainly sees a very tough race to find the winner. I have tipped the Terry Jordan-trained Lyndan Picture to return to the winning list. A winner here at Grafton in 23.07 back in February and a close second to Hootin Annie in 23.12 two runs ago here, if Lyndan Picture can somehow find an inside run at the first turn I think he can win tonight's race at fair odds.

The consistent pair of Hootin Annie and Freddy’s Home drawn in box two for Leon Cunningham and Kenny Staines are 23.20 dogs on their day and as I said previously this race is very tough to pick. In Race 8 tonight The Ladbrokes Cash in Stakes over 305m I think the Manny Antonelli trained Sail Alone can return to the winners list. With the consistent record of 28 starts for six wins Sail Alone would only have to run up to his PB of 17.67 to win tonight's event.

The first of 11 races tonight begin at 6.20pm and the last is 9.50pm.

