That shore is devastating

WASHED AWAY: High tides caused devastating erosion to the foreshore of Brooms Head.
ebony stansfield
by

THE high tides associated with the super moon have caused powerful swells impacting the foreshore at the Northern end to the Brooms Head caravan park.

The damage is extensive, with the tide causing erosion up to the fence of the nearby caravan park.

Environmental planning co-ordinator Scott Lenton from The Clarence Valley council said the area where the erosion devastated is known to council.

"It freshened up an area where there has been erosion, where the section of shoreline isn't protected with rock, ” said Mr Lenton.

Lenton said the council has a coastal land management plan that the state government has signed up on that addresses this issue.

"They are implementing first priority action to do what they call geo-technical investigating and review of coastal hazard at the lack entrance area including the area location of erosion.”

Lenton said a draft report has been created and once completed will look to complete a design and environment assessment to the revetment wall to extend the rock, to where the erosion is occurring.

"That process is designed to look at which option is best and what will produce the desired protection without adverse affects along the beach.”

Lenton said it is going to take a bit of time depending what comes out of the report and they are looking at constructing whatever is the optimum design in the future.

Grafton Daily Examiner
