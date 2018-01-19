Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

That's a wrap waiting for Mexico to hit Grafton

ebony stansfield
by

THE Mexican Burrito Bar in Grafton Shopping world finally opened today and I was lucky enough to be one the of the first people to try one of their tasty treats.

Today at 11am the modern Mexican Burrito Bar opened its doors, offering an array of Mexican foods to tickle any Graftonian's fancy.

I tried the Aida Beef Burrito with added Guacamole and washed it down with a Guava drink.

When The Daily Examiner talked to franchisee Suman Vasikarla in December, he said that the bar is a modern Tex-mex style of cooking, moving away from a solely traditional Mexican menu.

"We'll still have enchiladas burritos nachos, as well as pork and beef ribs and the like," Mr Vasikarla said.

Related Items

Grafton Daily Examiner
Mum's plea for blood service in vain

Mum's plea for blood service in vain

"All these people want to do it, but it's just too hard. The Red Cross needs to do something. It's frustrating.”

Scholarship places student on diet path

Zari Cansdell receives the Frank Glasson Memorial Scholarship plaque by Don Philbrook from the Grafton Midday Rotary Club.

Scholarship helps pave the way to Cansdell's university dream

Look what the cat dragged in

Bree with Courtneay after finding her at Junction Hill Park.

A young girl found a missing cat and returned it to her owners.

BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is de Minaur the next big thing?

Alex de Minaur of Australia reacts against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during round one, on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Tuesday, January 16, 2018. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Moose and Pottsy dissect the big issues in sport.

Local Partners