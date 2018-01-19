That's a wrap waiting for Mexico to hit Grafton

THE Mexican Burrito Bar in Grafton Shopping world finally opened today and I was lucky enough to be one the of the first people to try one of their tasty treats.

Today at 11am the modern Mexican Burrito Bar opened its doors, offering an array of Mexican foods to tickle any Graftonian's fancy.

I tried the Aida Beef Burrito with added Guacamole and washed it down with a Guava drink.

When The Daily Examiner talked to franchisee Suman Vasikarla in December, he said that the bar is a modern Tex-mex style of cooking, moving away from a solely traditional Mexican menu.

"We'll still have enchiladas burritos nachos, as well as pork and beef ribs and the like," Mr Vasikarla said.