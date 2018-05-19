That's Madness back for this weekend

MADDENING FILLY: Stable hand Chloe Mayberry with enigmatic three-year-old filly That's Madness, trained by Alan Ryan, who is preparing to break maiden status at home tomorrow.

MAIDEN PLATE 1206m: ALWAYS the bridesmaid but never the bride, That's Madness, is back in Grafton trying to get that first win on Sunday.

This three-year-old filly is in the 1206m LUCAS PLUMBING & CIVIL MAIDEN PLATE, with trainer Alan Ryan describing her as having a feisty personality.

With Ryan saying there is a bit of a joke going around at the stables to not go near here, because she is a biter.

Trainer Alan Ryan said when he first started training her she was a gangly sort of filly, until they got up to race time.

In her first run ever he described her as really good, with Ryan saying they might have a handy horse.

"Still trying to get that first win, she's a frustrating horse,” he said.

Ben Looker was chosen to mount That's Madness this weekend for two reasons.

"(Ben) Is one of the best jockeys in the country,” he said.

A combination of his friendship with the owners, made it an easy decision for them to choose him for this run.

"Ben gets on good with the horse, she isn't a hard horse to ride but Ben knows her well..and rides her well,” he said.

Her last three starts have gotten her placed in the top three, with her last run in Grafton in April with Looker at the reins placed her third from Barrier 7.

Ryan said she is frustrating, "Promised to win a race and pines on behind that little bit luckier on the day.”

With the disappointing Barrier 17 given, Ryan said it is a bit of a draw back.

But, he remains positive to leave it to 'good' Ben and see how good the speed is in the race.

The filly is owned by Garry and Khan Willism from the GDSC.