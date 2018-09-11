Menu
ROYAL TOUCH: Chern'ee Sutton shows Prince Charles where to place his fingerprint on her painting at the Commonwealth Games.
THAT'S MINT: Bundy artist's huge painting on display

Emma Reid
by
11th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
AFTER collecting more than 6000 fingerprints from athletes and dignitaries during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, a painting made by Bundaberg's Chernee Sutton has gone on display for the first time at the Royal Australian Mint in Canberra.

The 9m-long artwork Caina Putut, IIya, Wartanganha - Long ago, Today, Tomorrow was created during a residency at the Athletes' Village, with guests including Prince Charles and Dawn Fraser, making their mark on the painting.

Sutton said she wanted her artwork, which includes unique black-light and 3D elements, to help educate the world about Australia's rich history and culture.

"Caina Putut, IIya, Wartanganha means Long ago, Today, Tomorrow in the Kalkadoon language and is a timeline of Australia's history, from Aboriginal people living alongside megafauna to present day Australia," Sutton said.

"During the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, dignitaries, athletes and guests placed their fingerprints in 11 large circles representing the 11 days of competition, while medallists added their fingerprints to the gold, silver and bronze circles representing the medals."

Chern'ee Sutton's 9m painting with 6000 fingerprints.
Mint sales general manager Mark Cartwright said, as official medal makers of the Games, the Mint was proud to continue its connection with the event.

"The Mint is responsible for sharing stories of Australia's past through the medium of coinage and medals. We have a long history of sharing Australia's history through specialised medallic art and are proud to promote the unique art created by Chern'ee with visitors to the Mint," he said.

"Having Chern'ee's painting on display is also special for staff who worked tirelessly on the production of the Commonwealth Games medals and who can now see these medals represented in such a significant artwork."

Caina Putut, IIya, Wartanganha - Long ago, Today, Tomorrow will be on display at the Mint from today until February.

Entry to the Mint is free.

Click here for more information about Chern'ee Sutton.

 

 

 

 

 

Chern'ee Sutton adds Prince Charles's fingerprint to her artwork at this year's Commonwealth Games.
